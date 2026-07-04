Ashley Williams Reveals Surprise Reunion With ‘Incredible’ Fan-Favorite Leading Man in Her New Hallmark Romance

Ashley Williams is giving Hallmark fans plenty to look forward to with her next project, especially when it comes to who she gets to share the screen with.

The actress recently revealed that she will be reuniting with co-star Niall Matter for an upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, “Much About Love.” Williams couldn’t contain her enthusiasm about working with Matter again, praising both his talent and professionalism while reflecting on how meaningful it is to team up after their previous holiday film together, “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.”

Their reunion is already shaping up to be a must-watch this summer for Hallmark fans. Read on to find out more about their highly anticipated project, including when it will premiere.

Williams & Matter Team Up Six Years After the Premiere of Their Last Movie

“Okay okay okay I can no longer sit on this delicious news,” Williams began in the caption of her July 3 Instagram post. “The incredible Niall Matter is my partner in crime on my upcoming Hallmark movie! Had to tell you all in a fun way because it’s been a while since we worked together on Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater. 🤶”

She continued, “It’s such a tricky thing to find an amazing costar for this kind of movie, and what Niall brings in spades is so rare, supportive, professional, and expert in his craft. He blows me away. I’m a lucky actress.”

“Thanks so much for joining, Niall, from the boat in summer! And thanks so much for doing this movie with me.”

Williams went on to reveal that their upcoming Hallmark Channel movie, “Much About Love,” will be premiering on August 29.

The post features a reel of Williams from an Instagram Live she did where she discusses how this project came to be. “What happened was, I wrote a movie with my husband. It’s called ‘Much About Love,'” Williams explained. Prior to this announcement, the actress revealed that they hadn’t “told anybody who is starring in this movie” alongside herself.

“I thought it would be fun to hop on here and reveal this super fun piece of casting. It’s definitely going to delight some of you because it’s actually a reunion.” She teased that the actor is “really special guy” she’d previously done a movie with.

“And I truly had the greatest time with him,” Williams said. “It was one of the first times that Hallmark really let me, like, be silly and funny.”

Williams described “Much About Love” later on in her Instagram Live as a romantic “love story about two people who used to be together and things got complicated. And then they find each other again years later.” She said that this storyline is “fitting,” as she’s worked with her co-star previously. Williams also revealed that she plays a director in the film, which is a role she’s never gotten to play as an actress before, despite being a director in real-life on the series “The Rookie.”

The big reveal happens when Matter joins the actress’ Instagram Live from a boat.

Williams Gushes Over ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ Co-star

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The official synopsis for “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” reads, “single mom Maggie is facing Christmas alone until Lucas crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. Together they overcome Christmas while finding comfort in their growing bond,” per Hallmark Channel.

The film premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2020.

During an interview with The Sarah Scoop Show, Williams said of Matter, “I’ve always loved him from before Hallmark movies. I’ve always sort of watched him and thought he was a star. And then when Hallmark snapped him up, I got really excited. And then getting to actually do a movie with him was the best. I mean, he’s so funny.”