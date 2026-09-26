RHONJ Alum Gets Honest About Her Exit & Reflects on Paused Friendship With Teresa Giudice

Bravo announced in March 2026 that season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” would feature three returning stars: Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and Dolores Catania. Now, months later, Jackie Goldschneider is opening up about her exit and revealing who she still speaks to from the cast.

Jackie Goldschneider Admits She Was Fired From ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

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Goldschneider appeared on Page Six Radio in September 2026. While on the show, one of the hosts asked how she felt about Gorga, Giudice, and Catania returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for season 15. Specifically, the host noted that their hiatus resulted from Giudice and Gorga’s falling out.

@pagesix “RHONJ” alum Jackie Goldschneider dishes on where she stands with her former castmates. 🤷‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Page Six

She responded, “I think it’s great, and I’ll tell you why. So, I’m not one of those people who’s going to BS you and tell you like, ‘Oh, I left, I quit.'”

Goldschneider continued, “I did not quit. We all know that nobody who got cut quit. Let’s just put that out there.

After that, the former RHONJ star said she “sort of knew it was coming,” given that she’d only been a friend of the show for the past two seasons. According to her, “I knew they were going to change the cast, and we had two years before we got that phone call.”

The Former RHONJ Star Discusses Friendships With Teresa Giudice

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Goldschneider continued reflecting on the hiatus from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” She said she “kind of got back into my regular life.” She noted her family and various other things she has in the works outside the show.

Goldschneider then said she was “kind of ready to go.” However, she then admitted, “What I wasn’t ready to do was to watch everybody else do it without me.” Still, what gave her solace was the fact that “all the people who tried to screw me [got] fired also.”

Regarding her status with the ladies, Goldschneider has no issues with Giudice or Catania. Regarding Gorga, “And Melissa, I don’t talk to anymore,” before saying that the Sprinkle by MG founder “never went out of her way to be friends.

She then said, “I didn’t want anyone who was wishing me bad to win.” Regarding updates, Goldschneider has not spoken to Giudice since they began filming RHONJ season 16, saying their friendship was probably “on pause” due to it being awkward because of the show. Additionally, she shared that Catania reached out when her son became injured “a few months ago.”

Jackie Goldschneider Previously Broke Her Silence

Getty Jackie Goldschneider

Goldschneider took to Instagram on March 25 to address her exit from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” She did so by posting a video in which she admitted to having been fired. She captioned the video, “I was NOT asked back full-time. That is a joke! I repeat, that is a joke! Thank you for coming to my TED talk.”

The reality star said in the video, “I just wanted to pop on to address the elephant in the room.” After recalling memories from filming the series, she said, “It’s been a really long, beautiful run. Six seasons over eight years. I am so grateful. I had a lot of fun.”

Regarding her future, Goldschneider stated, “I am not worried for any of us, and I know there are tons of shows out there. I’ve been getting calls from casting agents. I have a bunch of other projects lined up.”