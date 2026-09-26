Celebrity Friends Rally Around Kaia Gerber & Her Family Amid the Heartbreaking Loss of Her Brother

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, died from an expected overdose on September 20. He was 27. Presley’s death was reported by TMZ, which revealed that he died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica. In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy, loved ones and celebrities have rallied around the family.

Kaia Gerber & Her Family Receive Love From Celebrity Friends

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Amid the family’s heartbreak, Presley’s younger sister, actress and model Kaia Gerber’s cat, Tony, went missing. On Friday, September 25, TMZ reported a sliver of good news: the beloved pet had been found using a tracker and returned to its owner on Thursday, September 24. They also shared that it was thanks to the help of Kaia’s loved ones, Jake Shane, Lewis Pullman, and Carissa Gallo, who were seen hanging missing cat posters in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood, TMZ reports.

This is just one example of the outpouring of love that the family has received over the last six days. On Friday, September 25, actress Laura Dern was seen outside Kaia’s home with gifts and flowers, TMZ reports. Dern has been friends with Crawford for decades, but she also starred in the AppleTV+ show “Palm Royale” with Kaia.

Days earlier, George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were seen arriving at Crawford and Rande’s home. Clooney and Rande are close friends and former business partners who founded Casamigos tequila.

Presley Gerber’s Tragic Passing

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On Friday, September 25, TMZ reported that Presley’s body had been cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home. The autopsy has been completed, but no official cause of death has been released, and the investigation continues.

TMZ reports that sources say that funeral arrangements are underway, and that it will be “small and intimate.” The location is still undecided, but it is believed the funeral will be held at either Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church, sometime this week.

The family has not made a public statement about their loss, except for an initial one-sentence request asking for privacy. However, it is believed the family is struggling with their loss. “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source told People. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.”

Another source also stressed how loved and supported Presley was throughout his struggles. “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” they said. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”

Presley Gerber’s Rehab Facility

Getty Presley Walker Gerber attends the world premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir”

There has been speculation about why Presley was receiving treatment from the Resolutions Living facility in Santa Monica. TMZ reports that a friend and Presley’s sober coach dropped him at the facility and that his family would “never have approved of it.”

The Daily Mail reports that Dr. Reza Nabavi founded the facility and serves as clinical director. The facility’s website describes it as a “three-story luxury property” that features “breathtaking views of the ocean and city lights, while remaining nestled away in a safe and discreet neighborhood.”

It continues, “Our location allows residents to experience all that Santa Monica sober living has to offer while maintaining a sense of peace and serenity that only a loving, supportive home can provide.”