Oliver Hudson Opens Up on ‘Comparison’ and ‘Insecurity’ as ‘Icon’ Goldie Hawn’s Son

Goldie Hawn’s son, Oliver Hudson, is getting candid. The “Rules of Engagement” star is part of the cast of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” In the season premiere, Hudson, 50, got honest about his position in a family of high achievers. Hudson was born to Goldie Hawn, 80, during her marriage to Bill Hudson, 76. Oliver had an estranged relationship with his father and was partly raised by Hawn’s life partner, Kurt Russell, 75. He and his younger sister, Kate, 47, have a number of half and step-siblings from their parents.

Although Oliver has had a notable career of his own, his immediate family comprises significant A-listers. As such, the actor opened up about the “insecurity” he’s had to live with due to inevitable comparisons to his relatives.

Oliver Hudson Has Felt Pressure To Make His Mother Proud

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Oliver Hudson is best known for starring in the CBS sitcom “Rules of Engagement.” The show ran for 100 episodes across six years. The actor has also appeared in shows like “Nashville,” “Scream Queens,” and “Splitting Up Together.” However, Hudson has lived with a constant need to prove himself.

In a confessional during “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” the 50-year-old maintained he had a positive relationship with his family. But when it came to admitting a personal secret, Hudson said he always had to wrestle with expectations. As part of a successful family, it has been an ongoing presence in his life.

“Coming from a successful family, I wrestle with comparison. I wrestle with insecurity,” Hudson confessed during the show. “My mother’s an icon, so a part of me feels like I have to accomplish something greater for them to be truly proud of me.”

Oliver Hudson’s Family Members Are All Individually Successful

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Goldie Hawn has seldom performed onscreen since 2002. Barring cameos and documentaries, the actress has only appeared in 2017’s “Snatched” and 2020’s “The Christmas Chronicles 2.” Yet, the Oscar-winning performer is an icon in the film industry.

Kurt Russell has acted as Hudson’s stepfather despite never marrying Hawn. Russell has been an A-list star for over four decades, leading films across every genre, and has continued a steady career well into his seventies.

Oliver’s younger sister, Kate, has also been hugely popular, receiving two Oscar nominations, a Golden Globe Award, and box office success. Kate’s musical debut in 2024 was also successful; her album, “Glorious,” peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

Oliver Hudson’s younger half-brother, Wyatt Russell, 40, was born to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Once a professional ice hockey goaltender, Wyatt’s acting pivot has been largely successful. His most notable role is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing as John Walker in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Thunderbolts*,” and the upcoming blockbuster “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Oliver Hudson Has Previously Spoken About His Family Dynamic

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Oliver Hudson hosts the “Sibling Revelry” podcast with his sister, Kate. In March 2024, Oliver caused a stir when he mentioned carrying “trauma” about his mother. The “Rules of Engagement” star recalled his time at the Hoffman Institute, where he dived into childhood memories.

Hudson’s claim that he felt “unprotected at times” became a talking point until the actor clarified days later. According to him, the word “trauma” came across as more loaded than he had intended. He maintained that Hawn had always been an “amazing mother.”

In his own personal life, Hudson has been married to actress Erinn Bartlett since 2006. The pair are parents to sons Wilder Brooks Hudson, 19, and Bodhi Hawn Hudson, 16, along with daughter Rio Laura Hudson, 13.