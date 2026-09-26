Carrot Top ‘Out of Hospital’ & ‘Doing Well’ at Home With Family

Carrot Top has reportedly been discharged from the hospital, a week after an apparent suicide attempt.

According to PEOPLE, the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, is back home with his family and is reportedly “doing well” as he continues to recover.

Carrot Top was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive near his pool on September 18.

At he time, a rep for the comedian confirmed to PEOPLE that he was “recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs.”

“His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers and respectfully ask for privacy,” the rep added.

Carrot Top Found ‘Barely Conscious’ by the Pool

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A 911 audio recording obtained by TMZ from the Las Vegas Police Department revealed that an unidentified woman told dispatchers that someone was “trying to commit suicide.”

The caller said she went to check on Carrot Top at his home after one of his employees asked her to do so. She then found him near the pool.

The caller told emergency operators that Carrot Top appeared to be struggling to stay conscious, noting that his eyes were rolling back and his face seemed to be changing color.

Her concern grew when she noticed he was having difficulty breathing. She was advised to place him flat on his back and monitor his breathing while waiting for medical assistance.

Throughout the call, the woman encouraged Carrot Top to “stay awake.” She later said he was becoming less responsive and explained that his legs were still in the pool, making it difficult for her to move him.

Carrot Top Cancels Las Vegas Shows

Page Six reported on Sunday that Carrot Top is starting to return to his usual self, joking with the medical staff as he recovers at the hospital.

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” his rep, Jami Schlicher told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Carrot Top has canceled his Las Vegas shows for the next three weeks as he continues to recover, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that his performances at the Luxor’s Atrium Showroom have been called off following his hospitalization.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

