Dolly Parton’s Iconic Film ‘9 to 5’ Returns to Theaters With Proceeds Benefiting a Special Cause

Dolly Parton’s hit 1980 movie, “9 to 5,” will be back in theaters next month for just one week, following the legendary singer’s tragic passing at the age of 80 on August 25.

And the proceeds from all ticket sales will benefit an incredible cause, with the money being donated to The Dollywood Foundation to support its program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Disney announced the news on Sept. 25, saying that the movie will be in theaters from Oct. 9-15.

The movie, which Parton stars in alongside Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, follow the three women are are all office workers. There’s “the all-knowing manager who trained the boss but can’t get promoted (Tomlin), a befuddled newcomer (Fonda) and an alluring personal secretary everyone presumes is having an affair (Parton) – [who] all band together to seek revenge on the man who is making their lives miserable,” according to the logline.

September 25 Is Dolly Parton Day!

Texas Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day in Texas, in honor of September being the ninth month in the year, hinting at her iconic song ‘9 to 5.’ Nashville will be honoring the singer with pink lights and posters and giving away stickers, buttons, and bookmarks.

“Dolly Parton’s impact on Nashville will be felt for generations, through the music she has given us, the people she has helped and the example she continues to set,” said Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell in a statement, per the Associated Press. “She has shown us that caring for a community means showing up for one another.”

Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Shares Statement One Month After Her Passing

Stella Parton recently shared a new statement on social media in honor of her sister, about one month after she died due to a brief battle with cancer.

“Good morning, look at this beautiful day we are blessed to receive!,” she wrote. “Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality!

“I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!

“Thank you to all of you who recognized her efforts and genuine intentions. It has been a comfort to experience such an outpouring of love on her behalf as we grieve her passing.

“We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver who passed less than a month before her. All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience!

“We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well.

“Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances. We are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing.

“Tomorrow there will be a celebration in my sister’s honor and I thank you again for your support of her and your kind thoughts. God bless all of you and have a wonderful day!”