Paris Jackson Poses Without Clothes In Gorgeous ‘Bog Witch’ Nature Photos

Along with the fact that Paris Jackson has been spending time with her mother, Debbie Rowe, and performing music that fans absolutely adore, it seems like she’s also recently taken a trip that saw her connecting with nature in a rather revealing way.

Paris Is Embracing Both Her Body and Nature During Her Trip

Paris took to Instagram on Friday, September 25, to share two photos of herself that are absolutely stunning.

The first shows her posing in front of a lake with trees lining the distance and reflecting in the water, while a grey sky fills the background of the photo. As for Paris, she smiles for the camera as her long, wavy hair falls down her back and around her shoulders. Her bare back and many tattoos can also be seen as she crosses her arms over her chest.

The second shot is taken from afar, and sees Paris crouched down close to the forest floor as trees surround her and mossy bits dot the area.

In the caption of the post, Paris wrote, “[I]n my bog witch era.”

Paris also tagged Lake Muskoka as the location of her trip, meaning that she was enjoying some time in the popular cottage area of Ontario, Canada, which certainly offers plenty of stunning spots to take fabulous photos and make lovely memories.

Paris Also Performed Among the Trees Recently

This isn’t the first time that Paris has shown her social media followers that she’s grateful for places that allow her to be surrounded by nature. For instance, on Wednesday, September 9, she grabbed her guitar and sat on a cozy-looking porch to play a little music. Fortunately for those who adore her tunes, she also recorded herself and shared the video on Instagram.

Dressed in a warm, fuzzy sweater and casual brown pants, she was again wearing her long, wavy hair down, and had on multiple rings and bracelets. Sitting on a worn wooden bench under an overhanging roof, she was able to look out at the trees around her as she sang.

Her look, the location and the song all come together in the video to create the perfect ambience. That’s surely why the post prompted quite a few reactions from fans, including one follower who wrote, “Nothing beats a porch, an acoustic guitar, and raw emotion. Pure magic 🪵🎸✨”

“I can imagine you sitting around a campfire with your friends, singing this song. ❤️,” another person added, while a third person left a comment, saying, “A definite SONGBIRD of a 60’s Vibe Paris. Keep telling your story through music 🎶 🎵 😍😍👏👏🔥🔥”

Yet another fan who clearly appreciates both Paris and her music wrote, “There’s a rare kind of magic in seeing someone be completely themselves with an acoustic guitar. This vibe is everything.❤️❤️”

Being completely herself is exactly what Paris intends when it comes to her music, telling Vogue Hong Kong earlier this year, “I don’t know any other way to be than to be raw and honest. Otherwise, what’s the point?”