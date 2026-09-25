Ed Sheeran Concerts Canceled at Gillette Stadium Amid Tour Controversy

Ed Sheeran’s concerts at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, have been cancelled. This comes following a lot of controversy that has surrounded the singer, the venue, and the stadium’s owner, Robert Kraft in recent weeks.

Just a few hours before Sheeran’s Friday show was set to begin, the tour’s promoter, Messina Touring Group, confirmed news of the cancellation, citing the “severe weather forecast” from a Nor’easter.

“Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium,” they wrote on Instagram. “The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority. Refunds are available now at the point of purchase. Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded.”

Sheeran was set to perform alone after all the opening acts dropped out following the controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore.

Ed Sheeran Dealt With Another Incident Earlier This Month

Sheeran’s show on Saturday, August 29 involved another incident as an accident sent six members of his crew to the hospital as they were injured during the load-out after the performance at Ford Field.

Click on Detroit obtained photos of the incident showing the accident, with the outlet speaking to one of the workers who was hit by a piece of equipment. After staying overnight, he was released from the hospital, but did ask to remain anonymous in the story.

The Detroit Fire Department further told the outlet that all workers impacted were transported to a hospital, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Two patients were in serious condition, and four were in stable condition

“Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners,” the stadium said to Click on Detroit. “Out of respect for the people involved and the integrity of that review, we will not speculate on the cause. We are grateful to the Detroit Fire Department and EMS for their rapid response.”

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 14: Ed Sheeran performs during iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at TD Garden on December 14, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Following the cancellation of the Foxborough shows, Sheeran’s next concert is scheduled in Atlanta on Oct. 3.

Here are the remaining dates on the popular singer’s North American ‘Loop’ tour:

Oct. 3 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)

Oct. 10 – Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)

Oct. 17 – Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

Oct. 24 – AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Oct. 29 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, FL)

Oct. 30 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, FL)

No. 7 – Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

Sheeran will then go to South America.

Nov. 21 – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida (Santiago, Chile)

Nov. 22 – Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida (Santiago, Chile)

Nov. 26 – Estadio General Pablo Rojas (Asunción, Paraguay)

Nov. 29 – Estadio Tomás Adolfo Ducó (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

Dec. 5 – Nubank Parque (São Paulo, Brazil)

Dec. 6 – Nubank Parque (São Paulo, Brazil)

Dec. 11 – Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico City, Mexico)

Dec. 12 – Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico City, Mexico)