Tom Cruise Praises Kate Middleton With 2-Word Message After Breaking Royal Protocol at ‘Digger’ Premiere

Tom Cruise had two words for Kate Middleton days after making headlines for breaking royal protocol during their red carpet reunion.

Cruise, 64, reunited with the Princess of Wales and Prince William, both 44, at the September 22 world premiere of his new movie, “Digger,” at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Three days later, Cruise discussed the royal couple during the September 25 episode of “The Graham Norton Show.” When asked about spending time with William and Kate, Cruise praised both of them.

“They are amazing — very charismatic. I had such a good time,” Cruise said.

The reunion marked Kate and William’s first appearance together at a movie premiere since May 2022, when they joined Cruise at the U.K. premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Their latest appearance also produced a notable moment between Cruise and Kate before they even reached the red carpet.

Tom Cruise Offered Kate Middleton His Hand in Royal Protocol Moment

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As William and Kate walked down the stairs at the premiere, Cruise offered Kate his hand. She took it, and he helped her down the steps.

The moment broke traditional royal protocol, which says people should generally wait for a member of the royal family to initiate physical contact. Cruise appeared to simply be helping Kate as she walked down the stairs in her long gown.

It was also familiar territory for the actor and princess. Cruise similarly offered Kate his hand as she climbed stairs in 2022.

Kate arrived at the latest event wearing a plum Jenny Packham gown featuring a plunging neckline, ruched waist and sweeping skirt.

She paired the gown with jewelry carrying significant royal history. According to People, Kate wore the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, which features pearls, diamonds and amethysts. Queen Alexandra gave the piece to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, the future Queen Mother, as a wedding gift in 1923.

Kate also wore pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to William’s mother, Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton Laughs Off Another Unexpected Premiere Moment

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Cruise was not involved in the only unexpected moment Kate encountered during the premiere.

Claire Tavernier, chair of the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity, accidentally stepped on the train of Kate’s Jenny Packham gown as they exited an escalator inside the venue, according to People.

The incident briefly knocked the princess off balance.

Tavernier immediately raised her hand in apology, while Kate regained her footing and laughed about the mishap before continuing through the event.

The premiere served as the 73rd Royal Film Performance in support of the U.K.’s Film and TV Charity. William and Kate met representatives from the organization along with members of the “Digger” cast and creative team, including Cruise and director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.