Prince Harry’s Princess Diana Film Tribute Blocked By Her Sisters

It has been almost 30 years since Princess Diana passed after a road accident and her youngest son, Prince Harry, wants to commemorate his mother in a new film project. However, as he seeks contributions from those close to his late mother, her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, refuse to take part.

As reported by Rob Shuter, Princess Harry is looking for ways to honor his late mother, Princess Diana. However, his latest endeavor, a streaming project marking the anniversary of her passing on August 31, 1997, has become more complicated than he hoped.

Harry, 42, is contacting people close to Diana to seek contributions to the project to mark 30 years since her passing. Some people who were closest to his late mother are choosing to stay on the sidelines, according to insiders.

Among those declining are Princess Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, who are not prepared to take part in the project.

Princess Diana’s Sisters Decline Involvement In Prince Harry’s Film Project

Getty Prince Harry (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“Diana’s own sisters saying no sends an enormous message,” a palace insider told Shuter. “Nobody has to threaten anyone. People understand the consequences: help Harry tell his version of Diana’s story and the palace door could slam shut.”

While many of Diana’s friends still care for Harry, they have also kept up close ties with King Charles III, Prince William and other royal family members, and don’t want to upset the apple cart.

“Nobody wants to choose between Diana’s sons,” another insider told Shuter. “But appearing in Harry’s film will be viewed as choosing a side – and people are terrified of what that could cost them.”

Tensions With Royal Family Over Streaming Project

Getty Princess Diana (Photo Patrick Riviere/AFP via Getty Images}

Among those not wishing to take part, the royal family itself does not wish to take part, according to the report. For Prince William, 44, Harry’s brother, the project makes him particularly uneasy about Harry taking the lead in telling their mother’s story.

“William’s position is simple: Diana was his mother too,” the palace insider told Shuter. “Harry doesn’t own her story, and William isn’t going to quietly watch everyone else define it for him.”

While it has been 29 years since Princess Diana passed away in the Paris car accident at 36, her memory remains a constant presence in both William and Harry’s lives. However, the two princes are at odds as to how her story should be told.

Prince William and Prince Harry Will Never Inherit Diana’s Family Home

In other related news relating to Diana, while William and Harry are welcome to visit her gravesite in the grounds of her family home as often as they like, they will never inherit the property.

From the age of 14, Princess Diana stayed at Althorp in Northamptonshire, when her father John Spencer, became the 8th Earl of Spencer and inherited the ancestral home. The property has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years.

Despite the deep meaning of the property to Princess Diana and her sons, William and Harry, they will never inherit the home. Currently, Althorp is owned by her younger brother, Charles Spencer, the current Earl Spencer.

Following Charles Spencer’s passing, his brother Louis, Viscount Althorp, will inherit the estate. The same applies to the famous Spencer tiara. The iconic piece of jewelry is worth over $500,000 and was worn by Diana during her wedding to Prince Charles, now King Charles III. The tiara will stay in the family and will eventually also go to Louis.