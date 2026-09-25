Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Reach Divorce Agreement Months After Filing

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have taken another major step toward finalizing their divorce.

The comedian and chef have reached a divorce agreement eight months after Schumer filed to end their marriage, according to a report from Page Six.

Schumer and Fischer submitted their proposed divorce judgment to the New York Supreme Court on Thursday. The court signed the judgment, which is now awaiting final processing by the County Clerk.

The development comes less than a year after the former couple publicly announced they were ending their seven-year marriage.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Also Addressed Support for Their Son

Along with their proposed divorce judgment, the court processed orders concerning support for Schumer and Fischer’s 7-year-old son, Gene.

Page Six did not disclose the specific terms of the former couple’s agreement. Representatives and attorneys for Schumer and Fischer also did not immediately respond to the outlet’s requests for comment.

The agreement follows a relatively public but amicable approach to their separation.

Schumer and Fischer confirmed in December 2025 that they had decided to separate after seven years of marriage.

“Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” Schumer wrote on Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

She also asked people to respect the family’s privacy as they navigated the change.

Schumer made it clear that despite their decision to end their marriage, she and Fischer remained committed to their family.

“Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever,” she wrote while addressing speculation surrounding their breakup.

Getty Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer Filed for Divorce in January

Schumer officially filed for divorce from Fischer in January, approximately one month after the pair publicly confirmed their separation.

The specific reason behind their decision to split was not publicly disclosed.

Schumer did, however, directly address speculation that changes in her appearance had played a role in the breakup. She denied that her weight loss had anything to do with the end of their marriage and reiterated that the split remained amicable.

The former couple married in February 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They welcomed Gene in May 2019.

Fischer, a chef and cookbook author, appeared alongside Schumer in her 2020 Food Network series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook.” The series followed the couple as Fischer taught Schumer how to prepare meals while they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their relationship also became part of Schumer’s comedy and public life over the years, though the pair largely kept their family life private.

With the proposed divorce judgment now signed by the court and awaiting final processing, Schumer and Fischer are another step closer to officially ending their marriage.

Their latest court filings also reflect the priority Schumer emphasized when first announcing their separation: continuing to focus on raising their son together. The agreement marks significant progress in the proceedings as Schumer and Fischer continue moving forward separately while co-parenting their son Gene