Lauren Graham, 59, Looks Radiant in a Scarlet Gown at Red Carpet Event For ‘Gilmore Girls’ Co-Star

“Gilmore Girls” stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, and Melissa McCarthy were staples of television in the early 2000s. Even 26 years after it first premiered, the show remains a fan favorite.

Though lives and careers have certainly changed over the last few decades, many members of the cast are still great friends. Lauren Graham recently supported Melissa McCarthy at an awards ceremony. Both women looked remarkable as they reunited on the red carpet.

Lauren Graham & Melissa McCarthy Reunite in Style

Lauren Graham couldn’t wait to support her long-time friend, Melissa McCarthy, at Variety’s Power of Women event. The women starred as onscreen best friends Lorelai Gilmore and Sookie St. James in “Gilmore Girls” from 2000 to 2007.

Variety honored Jennifer Hudson, Pearlena Igboke, Melissa McCarthy, and Sharon Stone for their achievements and dedication to important causes. The guests of honor received overwhelming support from friends, fans, and colleagues alike.

“So happy to stand by @melissamccarthy’s side as she was honored last night at @variety’s Power of Women, ♥️” Lauren Graham shared on Instagram.

The 59-year-old attended the event wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder scarlet gown. McCarthy also looked quite lovely in a sparkly black ensemble, which included a cape.

Getty Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy attend Variety’s 2026 Power of Women at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on September 23, 2026.

Fans went wild for the sweet reunion photo. Even after all these years, Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy act as if no time at all has passed.

“Lorelai and Sookie together again 🥰,” one “Gilmore Girls” fan wrote in the comments.

“In 2026, when the world is raging, seeing Lorelai and Sookie together healed the battered soul for a short while ❤️” another chimed in.

“Gilmore Girls” fans certainly felt excited to see Lauren Graham and Melissa McCarthy reunite. But there’s more exciting updates looming on the horizon.

HBO Max is developing a “Gilmore Girls” documentary, in which Graham and many of her co-stars are participating.

“We’re still in the middle of it, but I have filmed a little bit, and it was pretty emotional,” the actress told E! News at the Power of Women event. “And new information for me. Like, these are questions I had never asked Amy [Sherman Palladino], conversations we had never had.”

“My fear was, ‘Gosh, we’ve had all these years of being interviewed. Is there anything new to say?’” Graham continued. “And actually being placed in that environment kind of makes for a different dynamic. So, I think there’ll be a lot for fans to enjoy.”

“Oh hey, hi… we’re making a documentary,” Lauren Graham shared on Instagram back in August, attaching several photos from the “Gilmore Girls” set.

Fans from all walks of life excitedly chimed in, including many celebrities.

“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP LOSING MY MIND,” “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein wrote.

“Tell us EVERYTHINGGGGGG” “Cheetah Girls” star Adrienne Balon added.

More updates on the “Gilmore Girls” documentary will emerge over the upcoming weeks and months.