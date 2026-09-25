Marisa Tomei Shares Her Secrets to Health & Happiness at 61

“My Cousin Vinny” star Marisa Tomei will celebrate her 62nd birthday this winter. Though aging can come with anxiety, the award-winning actress is more in love with life than ever before.

In a new interview, she discusses how she finds her center amid her busy career. At the end of the day, Tomei just needs to take a breather now and then to ground herself.

See what the Oscar winner had to say about prioritizing self-care.

Marisa Tomei Opens Up About Her Keys to Success

As she enters her 60s, Marisa Tomei is emphasizing self-care so she can be the best version of herself. And at the end of the day, she’s just like everyone else.

“I like a lot of sleep!” the “Spider-Man” actress shared with PEOPLE. “I also need to be in nature. But I don’t even go to the gym. I do exercise, but I tend to favor functional movement, like walking.”

Tomei explained that eliminating stressors has also played a major role in aging well.

“I would say that’s been a big part of my life—slowing down, remembering simplicity, and letting go of perfectionism.”

Ultimately, the actress feels blessed to have wonderful people in her life. She knows that excellent company is also an important part of health and wellness.

“I was really lucky that my mother, even though she worked, made a meal for us every day, and we all sat down together, and that simple and consistent thing was built into my nervous system,” Tomei told the outlet. “Shared laughter, shared insights, being together and in tune with one another is grounded in science—these are actually things our bodies respond to and lower our stress levels.”

The Actress Has Plenty of Projects in Store

Though Marisa Tomei’s character, Aunt May, has passed away in the “Spider-Man” film series, she still made an appearance through flashbacks in the new film. “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” premiered over the summer, much to fans’ delight.

Tomei excitedly attended the film premiere alongside her onscreen nephew, Tom Holland.

Though the entertainment industry can be harsh on older actresses, Marisa Tomei has no plans to retire from acting any time soon. PEOPLE writes that she’s starring alongside Liam Neeson in “The Mongoose” and with Sam Rockwell in a new horror movie, “Hellhound.” On top of that, she recently earned a leading role in the HBO series, “War.”

“It’s been a busy year!” the award-winning actress told the outlet.

Overall, she feels excited that the entertainment industry is slowly returning to pre-pandemic heights. Though she enjoys her self-care time, Marisa Tomei loves performing and entertaining fans.

“It’s nice, after an enforced fallow period, to find things that were speaking to me that I could say yes to,” Tomei told the outlet. “It feels like, energetically, things needed a certain amount of time before they clicked back into place.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is still available to see in theaters. Many fans eagerly anticipate it coming to streaming platforms later in the year.