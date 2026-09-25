Jaleel White Reflects on Rising to Stardom as Steve Urkel on ‘Family Matters,’ ‘That’s Lightning in the Bottle’

Though Jaleel White has gone on to work on a plethora of other projects in the entertainment industry, he’s still best known for his role as Steve Urkel on the ’90s show, “Family Matters.”

Though the series ended 18 years ago, it’s still a beloved classic for viewers. Looking back, Jaleel White feels astonished that the series exploded as quickly as it did. But even so, he’s delighted to know that there are many people streaming the show and passing it on to the next generation.

Jaleel White Wasn’t Expecting ‘Family Matters’ to Explode

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“Family Matters” ran from 1989 to 1998, producing nine seasons. Jaleel White starred as the nerdy and Steve Urkel, a pop culture icon. But back then, White never dreamed his character or the show would become such an overwhelming hit.

“Ultimately, you know, the character really landed with the millennial generation far greater than it did with the generation that watched it in primetime and they watched it after school,” the 49-year-old told Tish Cyrus on her podcast.

Long before the age of streaming services, people eagerly tuned into whatever was on television at the time.

“I’m very thankful for what television distribution was back then because you would come home, you throw down your book bag and you would watch stuff after school and we don’t have that anymore,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum added. “So luckily, I’ve got… these young, hip adults that grew up watching the show in its afterlife, in syndication.”

While “Family Matters” had a dedicated fanbase, but the studio spent more time and money on other shows.

“At the time, I remember ‘Drew Carey‘ was supposed to be like the big Warner Brothers property and it sold for so much money and you know… you can still find our show in syndication,” the actor remembered.

Over time, “Family Matters” began to surpass other shows in popularity. It’s easily available to stream, making it accessible for the masses.

“Instead, it’s like this thing just blew up. The ratings are crazy. We didn’t expect this. That’s pure luck. That’s lightning in the bottle. Totally,” Jaleel White said of his show.

The ’90s Icon Hosts a New HGTV Competition Series

This year, Jaleel White stepped into a new role. He’s currently hosting the new HGTV series, “Totally ’90s House.”

The show follows two teams of ’90s stars as they race to renovate homes stuck in the past.

“I know every member of both teams rather intimately just from crossing paths over the years,” the “Family Matters” star told PEOPLE in August. “So for us, it really is almost like a high school reunion come to life.”

“All of them, from Brian [Austin Green] to Keshia [Knight Pulliam], and especially Jodie [Sweetin]. Oh my gosh, I was always over at their set,” White added, referencing the “Full House” set.

The “Totally 90s House” season finale airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30 on HGTV. Tune in and see which team wins.