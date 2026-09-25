Angela Bassett Thought One ‘9-1-1’ Season 1 Storyline Went Too Far — But It Was Ripped from the Headlines

“9-1-1” has storylines that are ripped from the headlines, but they have major dramatic turns that elevate them into something we could only imagine in our wildest dreams. Angela Bassett discussed one of them briefly while on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Bassett appeared on the talk show on Sept. 25 to promote two of her returning shows. The first was “American Horror Story,” which returned for its 13th season, and she discussed what it was like working with the cast again after so long. The second was “9-1-1,” which returns for its 10th season on Oct. 15, 2026, on ABC.

Angela Bassett Looked Back on a Wild ‘9-1-1’ Storyline

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At first, the conversation focused on Mark Consuelos appearing in a few episodes of “9-1-1” Season 9. While he and Bassett didn’t get to interact much, their storylines did coincide with each other. It was due to Consuelos’ character that Bassett’s Athena Grant was in space and almost stuck out there for eternity. Others gathered together to get her and Hen, played by Aisha Hinds, back to Earth.

After that, Ripa brought up the fact that many of the episodes are ripped from the headlines. There are elements of the emergencies that have happened in reality to help kickstart an idea, but then, the emergencies are elevated to dramatic levels. Some of them can seem completely wild and impossible, but there are times when truth really is stranger and wilder than fiction.

One of those was during the very first season. Bassett brought up the episode when there is a baby was heard crying in the walls. She was referring to the pilot episode, which saw a resident call 9-1-1 to say that he could hear a baby in his own walls, but it felt impossible. Well, the baby was stuck in the drainpipe.

Bassett thought that this was too wild, and then she saw the inspiration behind the story. It was her sign to run with it.

Angela Bassett Reunites with Her ‘American Horror Story’ Castmates

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In another segment, Bassett discussed what it was like returning to the world of “American Horror Story” and working with Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and others again. She had a whale of a time, and she made it clear that she wasn’t just working with great actors, but also with great human beings, and that made the project special.

Bassett has played four characters on the series, and she went on to share about the fun she had on two of the seasons. One of those was during the fourth season, when she played the three-breasted lady. She also had fun on the fifth season, and she discussed a little of what it was like kissing Lady Gaga.

However, in “American Horror Story” Season 13, she reprises her first role in the universe, Madam Laveau. The 13th season sees many actors returning in their different roles, as they all need to work together to save the world from something that’s happened. The first three episodes aired on FX and Hulu on Thursday, Sept. 24, and there’s a bulk-release plan for the rest of the season.