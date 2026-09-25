Margot Robbie Has Officially Changed Her Name

Margot Robbie has quietly undergone a name change.

Page Six reports that the “Barbie” star, 36, has officially taken the last name of her husband, Tom Ackerley, in corporate documents.

The move comes nearly 10 years after she married the film producer.

Per the outlet, documents published by Companies House — the U.K. business filing agency — listed the actress as Margot Ackerley in the couple’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment,

The filing, which was made on Monday, September 21, noted the adjustment from “Margot Elise Robbie” to “Margot Elise Ackerley,” after having used “Robbie” as her surname since she was appointed director of LuckyChap in May 2015.

It remains to be seen whether the actress will take on Ackerley as her professional name, or whether she’ll continue to be billed in movies as Margot Robbie.

A Sequel to ‘Barbie’ Is Proving Elusive

Warner Bros. Discovery

Meanwhile, questions continue to surround the status of the “Barbie” sequel.

After Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” raked in a whopping $1.4 billion at the box office, it was a no-brainer that the film’s studio, Warner Bros. Discovery, would greenlight a sequel.

However, a report from The New York Times back in July indicated that the highly anticipated sequel had encountered difficulties.



According to the Times’ report, the studio’s discussions with Gerwig and stars Robbie and Ryan Gosling had hit a bumpy patch.

Negotiations had reportedly been dragging on for months. Per the Times, the studio had offered Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling a share of the profits if the film were to reach a specific box-office number; however, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly quashed that deal, feeling it was “too generous.”

A Looming Deadline

Play

Another complicating factor in the stalled negotiations is that there’s a firm timeline in place.

If the studio is unable to reach a deal with Gerwig, Robbie and Gosling by December 2026, the rights for the project will transfer back from Warner Bros. to Mattel, the toy manufacturer that introduced the first Barbie doll back in the 1950s.

A spokeswoman for Warner Bros. Discovery told the New York Times that the delay in getting the sequel back on track isn’t due to the studio, but because of the representatives of the stars and director. According to that spokeswoman, the three were presented with an offier in May 2026 — and, as of July, had yet to be given a counteroffer.

In addition, the spokeswoman also disputed the newspaper’s claim that that Zaslav had refused to approve the original deal. Instead, the rep claimed it was the talent representatives who were responsible for the holding. According to the spokeswoman, Gosling, Robbie and Gerwig had all turned down the studio’s May offer, and had not yet countered with a new one.

The studio’s co-chairs, Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca, issued a statement to the Times.

“We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next ‘Barbie’ film,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far.”