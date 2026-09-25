Cozy Up With 8 Romantic Hallmark Movies This Saturday, Including the Premiere of ‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ — Sept. 26

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 26. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Marry Me in Yosemite’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Marry Me in Yosemite” below:

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The official synopsis for “Marry Me in Yosemite” (per the Hallmark Channel): Zoe, a notable photojournalist, visits Yosemite landscapes made famous by Ansel Adams. When she meets Jack, an intriguing tour guide, he opens her eyes to new adventures as they embark on a journey.

Starring Cindy Busby and Tyler Harlow.

“Marry Me in Yosemite” originally premiered on September 3, 2022.

‘Field Day’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Field Day” below:

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The official synopsis for “Field Day” (per the Hallmark Channel): Three moms from different social circles are forced to work together to plan their kids’ elementary school “field day”.

Starring Rachel Boston, Benjamin Ayres, Shannon Chan-Kent and Carmel Amit.

“Field Day” originally premiered on October 14, 2023.

‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” (per the Hallmark Mystery): Ellen Branford, a high-powered attorney, finds love, purpose, and the promise of a simpler life when she sets off on a journey to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish – to find the hometown boy she once loved and give him her last letter. Based on a book by Mary Simses.

Stars Alison Sweeney, Marc Blucas and Shirley Jones.

“The Irresistible Blueberry Farm” originally premiered on October 2, 2016.

‘Fourth Down and Love’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Fourth Down and Love” below:

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The official synopsis for “Fourth Down and Love” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sparks are reignited when a single mother and a pro football player coincidentally meet again on her daughter’s flag football field after his career is interrupted by a sports injury.

Starring Pascale Hutton and Ryan Paevey.

“Fourth Down and Love” originally premiered on September 9, 2023.

‘The Heiress and the Handyman’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Heiress and the Handyman” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Heiress and the Handyman” (per the Hallmark Channel): After losing her fortune, an heiress moves to a rural farm where she mistakes her handsome neighbor for the handyman. To live up to her family’s legacy, he helps her compete at the county fair.

Starring Jodie Sweetin and Corey Sevier.

“The Heiress and the Handyman” originally premiered on September 14, 2024.

‘Always Amore’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Always Amore” below:

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The official synopsis for “Always Amore” (per Hallmark Mystery): As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she’s forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.

Starring Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes and Patty McCormack.

“Always Amore” originally premiered on April 3, 2022.

‘Pumpkin Regatta Romance’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): When their fathers refuse to move past a disagreement, Nadine, daughter of the boat shop owner, and Ethan, a pumpkin farmer, team up to heal the feud and revive the town’s Pumpkin Regatta.

Starring Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” originally premiered on September 26, 2026.

‘Falling Into Place’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Falling into Place” below:

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The official synopsis for “Falling Into Place” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kaia returns home for her town’s fall festival as well as her high school reunion and spends the week with her childhood best friend, James, to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.

Starring Alvina August and Nathan Witte.

“Falling Into Place” originally premiered on September 12, 2026.