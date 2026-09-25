Brad Pitt’s Cozy Look Turns Heads During Outing With Ines de Ramon: Photos

Brad Pitt stepped out with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, in another eye-catching look.

The 62-year-old actor and 33-year-old jewelry designer were photographed leaving their hotel in Spain following their appearance at the 4th annual San Sebastián Film Festival.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the couple keeping things casual as they headed out together.

Brad Pitt Rocks Laid-Back Look With Ines de Ramon

Pitt wore a matching pajama-inspired ensemble featuring a blue-striped button-up shirt over a white shirt, paired with loose-fitting blue pants in the same striped pattern.

The “Heart of the Beast” actor completed the look with bright yellow sneakers, a backwards cap, and dark sunglasses. He also carried a large brown duffel bag.

Meanwhile, de Ramon looked stunning in a matching beige set featuring a sleeveless scoop-neck top and high-waisted pants with flared bottoms. She completed the look with pointed beige shoes, dark sunglasses, and a large handbag.

Prior to their latest outing, Pitt and de Ramon dressed to the nines for the “Heart of the Beast” screening. At the event, de Ramon wowed in a lacy green gown with a plunging neckline. As for Pitt, he looked dapper in a classic black suit.

Brad Pitt’s Evolving Style

Getty Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Heart of the Beast” Global Premiere at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 16, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Pitt has undergone a striking fashion transformation in recent years, trading some of his more classic, understated looks for bolder and more playful choices.

In a 2025 interview with GQ, the actor opened up about his evolving fashion choices, saying, “I just feel like, we’ve gotta have fun, let’s have fun. There’s so much turmoil in the world. Let’s have fun when we can.”

Pitt’s bolder new style marks a noticeable shift from his previous fashion choices, when he often appeared to favor a more understated approach to dressing.

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform…I like simplicity,” he told Esquire in 2021. “I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

Pitt continued, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that…If I have a style, it’s no style.”

Brad Pitt’s Skincare Routine

Getty Brad Pitt

Fashion isn’t the only thing that has evolved for Pitt. In recent years, the actor has also embraced a skincare routine, admitting that he has graduated from simply washing his face with soap to using actual skincare products.

“I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on,” he told British Vogue in 2022. “I think that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that.”

Pitt continued, “I’m actually thorough now I got a morning wash, I do my serum, I do my day cream, and I’m done. I’m out the door. Then at night, I do my wash – I am committed to the wash – I do my serum, and I do the night cream. Done.”