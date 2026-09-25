Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Secret to Decade-Long Relationship Revealed

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are reportedly still going strong after more than a decade together, and their independence may be part of what makes the relationship work.

A source close to the couple told People that Jenner and Gamble are “great partners for each other” while maintaining lives of their own.

“They can spend time apart and come right back together like they never left,” the source said.

The relationship update comes after Jenner and Gamble stepped out together for the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Don’t Need to Be Together ‘All the Time’

According to People’s source, Jenner and Gamble are comfortable traveling separately and pursuing their individual interests.

“Corey and Kris both let each other travel and live their lives,” the source said. “They don’t need to be together all the time.”

The source added that while the longtime couple enjoys spending time together, both also appreciate “pursuing life on their own.”

Their ability to balance independence with their relationship comes more than a decade after Jenner and Gamble first met in 2014. The pair crossed paths at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday celebration before becoming Instagram official in 2015.

They later made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Met Gala.

Jenner and Gamble have continued making public appearances together. In addition to their September outing, People reported that they attended the 2026 “Vanity Fair” Oscar Party together in March.

Corey Gamble Reportedly Keeps Kris Jenner ‘Grounded’

Independence is not the only quality reportedly helping the relationship last.

People’s source described Gamble as a “very grounding force” in Jenner’s life.

“He is steady and caring,” the source said. “He keeps Kris grounded.”

Despite their long relationship, the source said the pair have “never talked about getting married” and are currently “happy where they are.”

Jenner herself has previously left the possibility of marriage more open-ended.

During an April appearance on daughter Khloé Kardashian’s “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Jenner addressed speculation about both her relationship status and whether she could eventually marry Gamble.

When discussing wedding rumors, Jenner teased, “You never know. You just never know. I’m full of surprises.”

Getty Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

She also shut down breakup speculation at the time, saying she was more focused on the people and responsibilities that matter in her everyday life.

Jenner also addressed the couple’s 25-year age difference during the conversation, saying she believes “age is just a number.”

“I didn’t plan that,” Jenner said of falling for someone younger. “You don’t plan, like, who you’re going to fall in love with, or maybe who you’re gonna end up with in life. It just happens.”

For now, People’s source indicates Jenner and Gamble are not rushing to change a relationship dynamic that already works for them. After more than a decade together, the pair reportedly remain comfortable balancing their partnership with the freedom to pursue their own lives.