‘Survivor’s’ Carolyn Wiger and Yam Yam Arocho Share Powerful Advice for Their Younger Selves

Two of the most beloved stars from “Survivor 44” are opening up about the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

As part of a Pride Month feature published by Us Weekly, LGBTQ+ reality stars from across television were invited to write letters to their younger selves, reflecting on identity, confidence, love, and self-acceptance. Among those featured were fan favorites Carolyn Wiger and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, who each shared heartfelt messages about embracing who they are.

The collection included personalities from reality shows such as “The Valley,” “Below Deck,” “The Bachelor,” and “Survivor,” with participants offering personal advice they wish they had heard earlier in life.

Carolyn Wiger Says Being a ‘Frickin’ Weirdo’ Is Better Than Pretending to Be Normal

Wiger became one of the breakout stars of “Survivor 44” thanks to her emotional honesty, unconventional gameplay, and unapologetically authentic personality. In her letter, she encouraged her younger self to stop worrying about fitting in.

“Dear younger me,

You’re never going to be normal, and thank God for that.”

Wiger went on to reflect on the qualities that once may have made her feel different.

“The things people call ‘too much’ will eventually become the things you love most about yourself.”

She acknowledged that life would bring its share of mistakes and unexpected turns but suggested those experiences would ultimately shape her into the person she was meant to become.

“You’re going to make some questionable decisions, fall in love with who you want, fit in almost nowhere and somehow survive it all.”

The letter concluded with a message that felt perfectly in line with the personality viewers came to love on “Survivor.”

“One day you’ll discover that being a frickin’ weirdo is way more fun than pretending to be normal.”

Yam Yam Arocho Says Being Yourself Is Your Greatest Superpower

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Arocho, who won “Survivor 44,” used his letter to reflect on the insecurities he faced growing up and the confidence he eventually found by embracing exactly who he is.

Writing to his younger self, he acknowledged the doubts that once held him back.

“I know you think it’s OK to stay inside watching TV and not put yourself out there because you think you’re not pretty enough and don’t deserve to be as happy as everybody else.”

But Arocho explained that those fears would eventually give way to self-acceptance.

“One day, being exactly who you ARE is going to be exactly what makes you PERFECT.”

He celebrated every part of himself, from his personality and humor to his accent and identity, while encouraging others to recognize their own worth.

“You will find love, happiness and a life beyond what you can imagine. And you will love putting yourself out there and sharing who you are with the world.”

The reality star closed his letter with a line that longtime Survivor fans will instantly recognize.

“You will OUTWIT, OUTPLAY, OUTLAST all your greatest challenges and fears.”

More than three years after “Survivor 44” aired, both Wiger and Arocho remain among the most popular personalities of the show’s New Era. Their letters offered fans another glimpse into the authenticity, vulnerability, and self-confidence that helped make them unforgettable players and beloved members of the “Survivor” community.

Us Weekly’s full feature included personal letters from 21 LGBTQ+ reality television stars as part of its Pride Month coverage.