“Survivor” Season 50 Star Tiffany Ervin Reveals Hardest Challenge After Going Home

In an emotional admission, “Survivor” season 50 player Tiffany Ervin opened up about the hardest part of returning home after participating in a season of the intense reality TV show. She explained that after weeks of starving in high-stakes settings, regaining a healthy and balanced relationship with food was challenging.

Ervin was a fierce competitor during “Survivor” season 50. A combination of strong alliances and powerful immunity challenge wins saw her make it to day 24. She was voted off in the final five after losing an immunity challenge, leaving her vulnerable.

However, the journey didn’t end after her torch was snuffed. Ervin has recently opened up about life after “Survivor” in an exclusive with People, detailing the struggles of returning to normal life after living in such extremes for weeks at a time.

Tiffany Ervin Explains Struggles With Food After “Survivor”

Getty Tiffany Ervin

In an exclusive interview with People, Ervin broke down her return to everyday life after season 50 of “Survivor.” She revealed that after getting home, players have to be mindful of their relationship with food. She explained, “It’s very difficult to regulate your gut when you get back home because you’re so used to not eating.” She went on to say that “you have to train your brain back into being normal.”

Ervin opened up about her own experiences, stating that “you come home, and it’s like all you want to do is eat.” She explained that she had spent so much time being hungry and learning to manage her emotions while hungry that returning to a normal life after the season was a challenge.

This was extra challenging, as she had already competed on “Survivor” season 46, marking two seasons that were fairly close together.

Ervin Admits To Not Being “Outdoorsy” Before “Survivor”

During the interview, Ervin explained her life before survivor, admitting that she had never been an “outdoorsy girl.” She confessed that she was a “creature of comfort” and that she struggled with sleeping outdoors, being damp, and regulating her moods when uncomfortable.

Ervin went on to thank “Survivor” for helping her “settle into who I am as a person,” crediting the experience with helping her break out of her shell and finding her inner confidence. She said, “Let’s be real, once you sleep in the jungle and poop in the ocean, you literally feel like you’re unstoppable. You can do anything in the world.”

Following the “Survivor” season 50 runtime, Ervin has been active on social media, sharing reunions with other players. This included a meetup for a wedding, where she and many of the season 50 alums “crashed” the happy event.

She has also taken time to share some of her personal work, including stunning paintings done in vibrant colors. Ervin has yet to say if she will return to “Survivor” for a third season, but her open explanations of life following the adventure mirror those of other players. Hopefully, fans will get to see her back on the island at a future date.