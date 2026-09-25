Ariana Grande Pours on the PDA With Ricky Alvarez as Rekindled Romance Continues

Hugely popular singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has been seen pouring on the PDA with Ricky Alvarez as their rekindled romance not only continues, but hots up.

The “Thank U, Next” singer and former “The Voice” coach, 33, worked with the dancer on her Honeymoon Tour in 2015, which is when they first began dating until their relationship came to an end in 2016 (per People).

In July of this year, following Grande’s split from her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, she reconnected with Alvarez and a source told People at the time that the pair were “taking things very slowly.”

However, if recent evidence is anything to go by, they’re starting to speed things up, as TMZ revealed.

Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Attended Halloween Horror Nights Together

Per TMZ, Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez attended Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights together. The couple sat at a corner table in a VIP section at the spooky event — and it wasn’t just scary-themed fun they were getting up to.

The popular entertainment outlet obtained a video in which the two lovebirds were seen, as they so eloquently put it, “sucking face.”

In the clip, Grande and Alvarez are both seen wearing baseball caps. They’re sitting opposite each other when they lean in to enjoy a passionate smooch.

The two were also filmed chatting with their faces extremely close before Grande turned away to start messing with her phone.

Getty Ariana Grande.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Grande attempted to go incognito by wearing her cap pulled down tightly. However, such is her level of stardom that she was still easily recognizable.

The outlet was also informed that Grande and Alvarez displayed further affection when the former spent some time sitting on the latter’s lap.

Sources also informed TMZ that the couple took the time to pose for photographs. Specifically, they took some snaps with Halloween Horror Nights scareactor portraying Art The Clown from the popular “Terrifier” movie franchise.

Moreover, Grande and Alvarez are said to have had their own personal tour guide. Said guide also went to the bar to provide them with drinks while they enjoyed each other’s company.

Grande Has Earned Some Downtime

Getty Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande has undoubtedly earned some downtime this year.

In July, she released her eighth studio album “Petal.” Two tracks from the album (“Hate That I Made You Love Me” and title track “Petal”) have already been released.

Grande also embarked on her fifth concert tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which ran from June 6 until September 1.

She is now imminently set to start promoting the comedy sequel movie “Focker-in-Law,” which hits theaters on November 26.

We’d like to wish Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez all the very best as they give their romance another try. It’s always great to see two people happy together.

We also look forward to seeing Grande return to the big screen in “Focker-in-Law” in a couple of months.

Ariana Grande’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs respectively.