Kelly Stafford Turns Heads During Husband Matthew’s Rams Home Game as She Cheers Him on With Their Four Daughters

The 2026 NFL season is in full swing, and the wives and girlfriends of some of the league’s biggest stars have already been showing their love for both their significant others and their teams in style. The NFL stadiums have now become an unexpected place to showcase some serious fashion looks with WAGS dressed in chic team-inspired ensembles.

Kelly Stafford supported her husband, Matthew Stafford, as the LA Rams took on the New York Giants in their first home game of the season, and she certainly dressed for the occasion. The NFL WAG turned heads in a stylish look that was not only chic but also something that fans will no doubt be recreating for their own NFL outings.

Kelly Stafford’s Chic Game-Day Look

Kelly Stafford was not going to miss her husband, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, for his first home game of the 2026 season. Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty shared snapshots of how she spent her day at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, September 21, where the Rams ended up defeating the New York Giants 28-6.

In her photos, Kelly showed off her cool game-day look, which was certainly attention-grabbing. The mom of four wore a simple white tank top that read “Los Angeles” in blue and black leather pants with matching black combat boots.

But it wasn’t just Kelly who was celebrating the team’s first home game; photos showed her tailgating with her girlfriends, Jess Clausen, the wife of former NFL player Jimmy Clausen, and Olivia Plouffe, the wife of former MLB player Trevor Plouffe. Both women also repped Rams colors and gear. Matthew had a huge support system that night, as other snapshots showed many friends and family members sitting in the luxury suites as they cheered him and the Rams on.

“Extra slice of home at the home opener 💙💛”, Kelly captioned her images.

Kelly & Matthew Stafford’s 4 Daughters Match In Adorable Rams-Colored Dresses

The home-opener was made even more special when Kelly brought along her and Matthew’s four daughters: twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler. Photos in her Instagram carousel show the girls all wearing matching yellow and blue dresses and combat boots as they supported their dad that night.

The family of six posed together with Matthew’s mom, Margaret, on the field before the game kicked off. Another photo showed Matthew in full gear kneeling down to hug all four of his kids before he and his team faced the Giants.

The girls were also showing some love for the Giants, though. Each of Kelly and Matthew’s daughters wore a custom red denim jacket that read, “Only wearing red for Uncle C.” For those who may not know, Kelly’s brother, Chad Hall, is part of the Giants’ coaching staff, making the adorable outfits a sweet nod to their uncle.

According to Us Weekly, Kelly and Matthew met at the University of Georgia, where Matthew played college football, and Kelly was a cheerleader. Matthew’s career in the NFL began with the Detroit Lions in 2009 before leaving the team and being traded to the LA Rams. Kelly has been there for Matthew throughout his entire football career. The two wed in 2015.