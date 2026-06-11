Netflix Is Removing a Classic Superhero Movie in July Along With Other Major Hits

Netflix subscribers have only until the end of the month to stream the cult-favorite superhero film “Hellboy.”

The 2004 masterpiece from Guillermo Del Toro is leaving the streaming platform on July 1, 2026, alongside other big titles.

“Hellboy” began streaming on Netflix on January 1, 2026, per “What’s on Netflix.”

‘Hellboy’ Icon Ron Perlman Talks About His Character

“Hellboy” starred actor Ron Perlman, who received raving reviews for his portrayal of the titular demonic hero.

In a January interview with “The Joe Vulpis Podcast,” Perlman reflected on the iconic film, calling it a “masterpiece.”

Perlman shared his reaction when he first saw the script from Del Toro.

“It was too good to be true because the Hellboy character spoke in one-word sentences in the comic book, so he needed to fill out. He needed to turn the movie Hellboy into a three-dimensional, you know, living, breathing entity,” the actor explained.

Perlman continued, “And so, since Hellboy is, with the way Guillermo conceived him, he’s kind of like a big slob, underachieving, pizza-eating, cat-loving guy who would rather stay in his bunker and watch the Marx Brothers than go save the world, even though he has these superpowers.

But he’s such an underachiever. He just like wants to hang out with his dirty socks. He based the whole thing on me.”

Is Ron Perlman Still Open to ‘Hellboy 3’?

Despite the success of the first two “Hellboy” films, Perlman said in the same interview that he doesn’t think a third installment will happen.

“People moved on,” the actor said, adding that some of the “creatives” don’t seem keen on the idea.

Still, Perlman admitted that he’s still open to doing “Hellboy 3” should the opportunity arise.

“I thought we owed it to the fans,” the actor explained. “I still do. I’ll do it now at 75 years old. If the right person came along and said, ‘Okay.'”

Getty Ron Perlman as Hellboy.

Perlman continued, “Because, I mean, it was meant to be a trilogy. At the end of the second one, she’s pregnant with twins. And he still hasn’t either destroyed the Earth or saved the Earth, which is his oracle. The third movie was going to have all that in it.”

And while Perlman isn’t sure if a script for a third “Hellboy” film was ever written, he’s certain that Del Toro already knew what it was going to look like.

Other Popular Movies Leaving Netflix Next Month

Getty A complete list of movies leaving Netflix in July.

Aside from “Hellboy,” other popular films are leaving Netflix in July. Oscar-winning and nominated films “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “American Hustle” are both exiting the streaming platform on July 1.

Check out the complete list of movies that will no longer stream on Netflix starting next month:

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Amazing Antoine (2023)

American Hustle (2013)

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Born a Champion (2021)

Colombiana (2011)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Degrassi: Next Class (2017)

Dreamy Eyes (2019)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Going in Style (2017)

Hellboy (2004)

Hello, My Twenties! (2017)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Just Go With It (2011)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Money Talks (1997)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Girl (1991)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021)

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Sabotage (2014)

Slap Shot (1977)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

The Best of Enemies (2019)

The Great Waldo Pepper (1975)

The Rover (2014)

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017)

The Wiz (1978)

Tower Heist (2011)

Wild Things (1998)