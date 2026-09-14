Major Shakeup Ahead for Netflix’s 2 Biggest Crime Dramas

Netflix is shaking things up for fans of two of television’s biggest crime dramas.

CBS’ “NCIS” and NBC’s “Law & Order” are both facing library changes on the streaming service in late September and October, according to What’s On Netflix.

The outlet noted that Netflix has shifted its strategy for licensed procedural shows, adopting more of a “rolling library” approach. Instead of adding a massive backlog of 20-plus seasons all at once, the streamer has been licensing batches of seasons on a rolling basis, keeping these popular shows in its lineup while regularly refreshing the available episodes.

Check out the upcoming refresh for “NCIS” and “Law & Order” on the platform.

What’s Changing With “NCIS”?

Currently, “NCIS” Seasons 18 and 19 are displaying “Leaving Soon” notices on Netflix. However, the CBS procedural isn’t leaving the streamer entirely.

According to What’s On Netflix, new seasons of “NCIS” are scheduled to arrive on the platform on October 1. Based on the streamer’s recent pattern of rotating older seasons, the outlet suggests that Seasons 20 and 21 could be the next additions to the lineup.

Of course, Netflix could ultimately add more or fewer seasons, so viewers may want to wait for the official lineup to be announced later this month.

Fans who are looking to watch all 23 seasons of “NCIS” can stream the long-running procedural on Paramount+. Hulu, meanwhile, currently offers 11 seasons of the series.

What’s Changing With “Law & Order”?

Meanwhile, NBC’s “Law & Order,” is also set to expand its Netflix library later this month.

Currently, Netflix US has Seasons 21 through 24 of the hit crime drama, but fans won’t have to wait much longer for another installment. Season 25 is confirmed to arrive on the streamer on September 25.

Hulu currently streams 20 seasons of the series, while Peacock offers nine seasons.

What’s Coming to Netflix This Month

September 15

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face

September 16

Physical 100: Mexico Season 1

The Doll Season 1

September 17

Play

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story Season 1

Not a Stranger Season 1

Plastic Beauty Season 1

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Season 2

The Fixers Season 1

September 18

Best of the Best

Lust Stories 3

Papa Yaar by Zakir Khan

Pokémon Horizons: Season 3

Raising Hope Season 4

The Scandal Limited Series

September 19

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao

September 20

Cold As Balls Season 1

September 22

Play

Kian’s Bizarre B&B Season 1

Minerva Academy Season 1

Nimesh Patel: Buy The Dip

September 23

Habeas Corpus Season 1

Wonka’s The Golden Ticket Season 1

September 24

A Different World Season 1

Delusion Season 1

My Sad Dead Season 1

Shaque: Trust No One Season 1

September 25

Blood Legacy Season 2

The Final Problem Limited Series

UNABOMBER

September 28

Last Trace with Kaelyn Moore

Outside Season 1

September 29

Play

LEGO ONE PIECE Season 1

Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent

Sam Morril: Incorrect

September 30

Love is Blind: Netherlands Season 1

Medusa Season 2

The Arena Season 1

The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part