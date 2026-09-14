Oprah Winfrey Previews Epic New ‘AHA’ Project That’s the ‘Culmination’ of Her Life’s Work

Oprah Winfrey has just announced a new endeavor that will provide her fans an experience like no other.

On Monday, September 14, the talk show host-turned-media mogul revealed she’d be undertaking her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

Furthermore, she’ll be live onstage at a venue that’s hosted the likes of U2, the Eagles, Dead & Company and No Doubt: the Sphere.

Oprah’s’ ‘AHA’

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In a press release accompanying a teaser video, Winfrey touted the two-hour Sphere show, titled “Oprah Winfrey’s AHA,” which has been specially crafted “to take the audience on a journey of wonder, joy and the ‘AHA.'”

Taking place April 2-4, 2027, she’ll be joined onstage by seven-time Grammy winner Jacob Collier, poet and acclaimed author Ocean Vuong (whose book “The Emperor of Gladness” was a recent Oprah’s Book Club selection), musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps.

“The show will feature musical direction and original music from Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter, Grammy-winning musician and vocal director Jason White and Grammy-nominated composer, producer and electronic artist Jon Hopkins as well as writing from Oscar-winning ‘Moonlight’ screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, a MacArthur ‘Genius’ Grant recipient who currently serves as artistic director of Geffen Playhouse, and original works by artist Es Devlin and the Plum Village Monks,” noted The Hollywood Reporter.

An Enduring Message

According to Winfrey, the inspiration for “AHA” hit her when she attended U2’s Sphere residency back in 2023.

“‘AHA’ is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other,” she said in a statement.

“Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I’ve spoken about and worked towards my entire life,” she added.

A Lifetime in the Making

Speaking about her ambitious new project with People, Winfrey explained that “AHA” builds upon the message she’s been delivering since she first took to the television airwaves 40 years ago.

“We’re more alike than we’re different. You’re responsible for your life. There’s something inside you that’s really special. You have come to this planet and you have a calling,” she explained.

“I said it in 4,561 shows, and I don’t even know how many magazine articles and podcasts,” she continued.

Now, instead of just saying it, she’ll be inviting people to experience that message in a whole new way that will immerse them in the experiemce.

“I feel that it is the culmination of everything I’ve tried to say for years,” she added “It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in a way that allows you to feel connected to yourself, but also to everybody else who’s there.”

Recalling her first experience in the Sphere, Winfrey had her own “aha moment,” immediately recognizing she wanted to harness the venue’s power for her singular purpose.

“This could be one of the most magnificent opportunities. You could take people to the edge of space and allow them to see their connection to the universe, and to themselves, and to each other,” she remembered thinking at the time.

“I was mesmerized. I was enthralled. I was excited,” she shared. “When you’re inside the Sphere, it’s like being under this dome that isn’t a dome, but it’s like a window. There are 160,000 speakers, and movement in the seats and your olfactory senses are being affected. If you’re looking at the beach, you can smell the beach. At one point I was like, ‘I don’t even know what is happening.’”

Tickets start at $145. Presale sign-up and weekend packages can be reserved at AHAlive.com, with ticket bundles and hotel experiences available through Vibee during the official presale beginning Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.

The general on-sale date for tickets is September 25, starting at 10 a.m. PT.

