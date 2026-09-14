Do You Need To Watch ‘Practical Magic’ Before the Sequel? (Here’s Where To Stream)

Even if you didn’t need to watch the original movie before the sequel, there’s no doubt that fans are looking for where to stream “Practical Magic” before they head to the theaters. “Practical Magic 2” is now available, and it’s a must-watch for those who need the nostalgia of almost 30 years ago.

Do you need to watch the movie, though? That’s the big question for many, especially as they get ready to take their children to experience the magic and the romance. Here’s everything you need to know.

‘Practical Magic 2’ Is a Direct Sequel

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As the title of the movie suggests, “Practical Magic 2” is a direct sequel to the original movie, although it is set 25 years later. This allows us to meet Sally’s grown-up daughters, giving them more of a storyline. In fact, the main focus is on the elder daughter, Kylie, as she comes into her powers and learns more about the Owens family curse.

Despite it being a direct sequel, though, this is something that can be enjoyed without knowing too much. There is enough narration about the family curse to catch those up who haven’t necessarily seen it, and to help those who watched the original movie when it first came out and never again. So, if you don’t have time, don’t worry too much about missing it.

Of course, “Practical Magic” fans are going to see a lot of Easter eggs throughout the sequel. Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny return, and there are a few nods to the 1998 movie, just for those who are watching. Sally and Gillian return, as the trailer makes it clear, but they’re no longer the focal point of the curse. The focus is on ending the family curse, and while it can be fun to watch the original movie to learn about how it started, there’s enough narration in the sequel to help.

Where To Stream ‘Practical Magic’ Before the Sequel

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So, you’ve likely decided that you do want to watch the original movie first. With this movie being released in 1998, it’s highly likely that you have it on DVD somewhere. You may have even bought it on VHS at the time! Not everyone still has all their DVDs, though, and while you can go out and buy it again, you want to know if it’s available to stream on a platform you already have.

The great news is that “Practical Magic” is available in a handful of places. The first is HBO Max, and that’s not surprising, as this is a Warner Bros. movie. This is where you can expect the sequel to arrive first in a few months.

You can also stream the original Sandra Bullock movie on TNT and TBS, as they are both part of the Warner Bros. Discovery network of channels. If you know that you want to watch the magic over and over again, it could be worth buying “Practical Magic” digitally via Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and more. After all, movies are constantly on the move across all the streaming platforms, and there’s no guarantee that this 1998 classic will still be on HBO Max once the sequel arrives there.