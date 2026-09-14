1991 Patrick Swayze Action Movie Is Getting a Sequel Series

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 35 years since “Point Break” first hit theaters. The Patrick Swayze movie captured those who wanted fun and action, kicking off a jam-packed decade of similar types of movies. Those who have always wanted more will be excited to hear that there is a sequel series in the works.

Yes, a sequel series. That means it’s not a reboot and instead focuses on the legacy that the original movie left behind.

AMC Will Develop the ‘Point Break’ Sequel Series

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AMC announced the project via a press release, sharing that it is set in the exact same world as the 1991 movie. It will also pick up in the current day, meaning that the same time has passed, similar to the “Practical Magic” sequel and the most recent “Halloween” revival.

So far, no casting has been confirmed. Keanu Reeves could potentially return for the TV series, although it’s unclear if he is available or is even interested in it. The show will need to find a way to honor Swayze, who passed away on Sept. 14, 2009 from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. While the movie made the suggestion that Swayze’s character died at the end, some way of confirming that to help memorialize the iconic actor will go a long way for fans.

The “Point Break” series will pick up more than 30 years after the events of the 1991 movie, with a new group of criminals connected to the Ex-Presidents gang. As many will remember, the flick focused on Reeves’ FBI Agent Johnny Utah as he infiltrated the Ex-Presidents gang, a group of surfing bank robbers. Swayze played Bodhi, the leader of the gang.

In the new revival, the FBI will need to turn to a mysterious former professional surfer. This hints that a new character is going to be introduced, especially with the statement that this mysterious person has a troubled past. However, it does keep the door open for Reeves to return to offer some words of advice.

When Will the ‘Point Break’ Series Air?

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 07: Actor Keanu Reeves attends the premiere of “Knock Knock” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

As of right now, an air day hasn’t been confirmed. AMC shares that it will start filming in 2027, and the target release is the same year. Production delays can happen, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Like many TV shows now, the first season will have just eight episodes. This offers time to develop the initial story, wrap up a season-long arc, and set intentions for the series to continue.

The 1991 movie was a hit with audiences more than it was with critics, with a 79% Popcornmeter score versus the 68% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it’s still one of the more surprising movies to develop into a revival series. It does have a cult following, though, and that’s probably what AMC sees in it.

This is one of those flicks that goes down as one of the greatest action movies of all time, and it even kickstarted Reeves’ career as an action star. Before “Point Break,” Reeves had starred in the “Bill & Ted” franchise, and director Kathryn Bigelow took a huge risk on handing him the role of Johnny Utah. In the end, the risk paid off thanks to Reeves’ willingness to learn and adapt, and it would pave the way for “Speed,” “The Matrix,” and now, “John Wick.”