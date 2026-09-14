‘The Next Pro’ Fan-Favorites Will Perform in DWTS Season 35 Premiere

Adele Zaikman won “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” but she won’t be the only contestant featured on DWTS season 35.

When season 35 premieres tomorrow night, fans will get a chance to see several fan-favorite contestants reunite for a spectacular performance.

As Adele and her celebrity partner, Conner Leavitt, prepare to show off their opening night routine, they’re also teasing “The Next Pro” reunion. See what the Israeli dancer had to say.

Contestants From ‘The Next Pro’ Head to DWTS Season 35

On Instagram Stories, the official “Dancing With the Stars” account teased members from “The Next Pro” cast are performing this week in the season 35 premiere.

“Hi everybody, we’re back,” Adele Zaikman addressed viewers. “We’re going to be all dancing together. It’s going to be fire.”

Other fan-favorite contestants Allen Genkin, Selena Hamilton, and Erik Linder joined her.

“It feels absolutely amazing to be back with these four right here. Your favorite contestants!” Allen cheerfully added.

Erik Linder finished in sixth place while Allen Genkin came in fourth. Selena Hamilton made it to the season finale, but ultimately finished in third place. Runner-up AJ Pritchard was noticeably absent from the video.

AJ Pritchard Will Not Appear During the DWTS Season 35 Premiere

During “The Next Pro,” AJ Pritchard and current DWTS pro Rylee Arnold teamed up for a challenge. The pair reportedly clashed behind the scenes, which resulted in plenty of online discourse.

While speaking with the other pros, Rylee expressed concern that AJ would be too harsh with a celebrity partner. Pritchard’s fiance, Zara Zoffany, felt outraged over the edit alleged that Rylee Arnold gave him a concussion.

Both Rylee Arnold and AJ Pritchard kept silent on the issue. However, pro Ezra Sosa and “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Shirley Ballas both rushed to Rylee’s defense, praising her professional abilities.

“Rylee is more than qualified to be a pro, and one dance with a completely different partnership does not erase the years of training, talent and work that earned her that title,” Ezra replied to Zara Zoffany in a comment section.

“Everyone’s perspective and experience in this dance world will be different. AJ is allowed to give feedback and Rylee is allowed to be honest about how that feedback felt to her. Both can exist. Also, this is a dance competition. Everyone gets critiqued,” the dancer added.

The Dancers Hold Out Hope For Season 36

Right now, there is no official confirmation that there will be a second season of “The Next Pro.” But the contestants from the first season aren’t giving up anytime soon.

“Hahaha 🙏🙏🙏 putting it out in the universe,” Allen Genkin captioned a recent Instagram post. In the clip, he and fellow contestant Natalie Jolley pray and beg while “manifesting for DWTS season 36.”

Fans can catch the contestants from “The Next Pro” in action when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 kicks off tomorrow night at 8 p.m. There will be a second episode on Wednesday night, adding plenty of excitement to the week.

Two couples will go home during a double elimination, so everyone will need to bring their absolute best performance to the ballroom.