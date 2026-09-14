Sasha Farber Teases ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Involvement After Getting Cut

“Dancing With the Stars” fans are excited to see the season 35 premiere tomorrow night. However, two familiar faces won’t compete this year. Sasha Farber and Gleb Savchenko have been beloved pros for years, but both will sit out this year.

While Gleb assured his fans that he was happy to move on with his life, Sasha seems intent on maintaining ties with the long-running show.

In a new social media update, the Australian dancer seemed to indicate he will still be involved with season 35, even if he isn’t competing for the Mirrorball trophy.

Sasha Farber Reveals He’s Still Behind-the-Scenes at DWTS

Sasha Farber has always maintained close, personal friendships with many of his “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues. Though he doesn’t have a celebrity dance partner this season, he’s still been spotted on the set.

In a new video, the Australian dancer hinted that he’s going to have a role in some capacity this season. He won’t compete, but he’s still behind the scenes and eager to cheer on his friends.

“Tune in and find out!!! @dancingwiththestars,” Sasha teased on Instagram.

In the attached clip, several of his friends from “Dancing With the Stars” lip sync to audio demanding, “What are you doing here?” At the end, Sasha hangs his head sadly, waves goodbye, and sulks off.

While the clip made fans laugh, it seemed to indicate that the Australian dancer will still have a job in some capacity this season.

“Sasssssshhhhhhaaaaaaaaaa 😂” DWTS co-host Julianne Hough laughed in the comments.

“I think he’s judging ❤️ Mark is dancing this year 😁” one fan suggested.

“Maybe he is a choreographer,” another wondered.

“Dancing With the Stars” is also well-known for many spectacular group numbers. In another Instagram video, Sasha shared a video of himself dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy and Pasha Pashkov on the DWTS set. At the very least, Sasha may participate in some of the bigger group numbers.

The Australian Dancer Addresses His Onscreen Absence

Though Sasha Farber has yet to win a Mirrorball trophy, he’s appeared in the finale several times. He’s also built a strong fanbase and loves interacting with followers.

After the season 35 cast list came out on Good Morning America, Sasha addressed his absence on social media. In the comments of a TikTok video, the dancer admitted it wasn’t his choice to step back. He last competed on DWTS season 33 with “The Bachelorette” star, Jenn Tran.

Despite his back-to-back absences, Sasha Farber appeared with his fellow pro dancers at the first “Dancing With the Stars” convention this summer. He hosted a cooking class, pulled hilarious pranks on his friends, and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with fans.

At the very least, Sasha will have a blast sharing backstage antics with fans on social media.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 officially premieres tomorrow night at 8 p.m. on ABC. There will be a second episode on Wednesday night on the network.

Tune in and see which celebrities advance to the second week and which go home during the nerve-wracking double elimination.