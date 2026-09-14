Tom Sandoval Concentrating On Friends After Split With Victoria Lee Robinson

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Tom Sandoval is moving his focus away from romance about splitting from Victoria Lee Robinson.

In a recent chat, outside an Emmy party, the musician and reality TV star opened up about his personal and professional future.

Tom Sandoval Claims He Wants To Reconnect With Loved Ones

Getty Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval appear together at an event in Los Angeles, highlighting their long-running partnership featured on “Vanderpump Rules.”

The reality TV star was recently interviewed outside a pre-Emmy party in Los Angeles. Tom Sandoval told the outlet that he’s focused on reconnecting with the people closest to him.

Sandoval seemed in good spirits as he celebrated the annual awards ceremony with his friends. When asked whether he’s planning to start seeing someone new, Tom instead mentioned the friends he’s been spending time with instead. He admitted he was just happy to be with “all the people that mean so much to me in my life.

The 43-year-old then revealed that he is taking a break from romance. He confirmed his focus is now on music and his band, but thanked fans for their support amid his difficult split with Victoria Lee Robinson.

Inside Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson Relationship Break Up

Getty Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson attend Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night at Universal Studios Hollywood in September 2025.

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson had been friends for years before they started dating in 2023.

The pair hard-launched their romance in 2024, with reports suggesting they moved in together in October that year. At the time, reports suggested Robinson moved her father in as he was not working, and Sandoval covered the household expenses.

In June 2026, the police arrested Robinson for intimate partner battery. He also, according to reports, got into a physical altercation with her father. Later that month, he obtained a temporary restraining order against Robinson and her father. She has always denied his allegations regarding her behavior.

Will Tom Join ‘The Valley’?

Getty Kristen Doute and Tom Sandoval.

Will we see Tom Sandoval joining the likes of Kristen Doute, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz on “The Valley?”

“I mean, I think I would be open to it,” Tom told Us Weekly at an event over the weekend. “I think I’d be open to it.”

He claimed he was already friends with the cast, so would be the perfect fit. “I’m cool with all of them. You just don’t see me around a lot because, at this point, you know, I like my privacy.”

And one of the friends he is likely looking to reconnect with is longtime partner in crime, Tom Schwartz.

“Me and Schwartz are doing great. I just hung out with him and [his girlfriend] Kiana [Carroll] this past weekend. It was great,” Sandoval claimed. “They came to my house, I made them cocktails [and] we had a great time. Great time.”