Sheryl Lee Ralph Dishes on ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6

ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” returns for its sixth season on October 7. Now, ahead of the show, Sheryl Lee Ralph is teasing what fans can expect from her character, Barbara Howard, in the Quinta Brunson-created series. The show has received seven Emmy nominations, including lead actress for Brunson.

In addition to Brunson and Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” stars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and Williams Stanford Davis.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Says Fans Will Really Get To Know Barbara Howard in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6

Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter

Ralph spoke to “Good Morning America” on the red carpet during Emmy weekend, ahead of the Primetime show on September 15. During the conversation, she reflected on the show’s nominations and discussed what fans can expect during season six.

Regarding what she could tease about “Abbott Elementary” season six regarding the journeys the characters will undergo, Ralph said, “I don’t know about everybody’s journey, but I have been told that people will be thinking, ‘I thought I knew Barbara Howard.'”

The actress continued, “And this is the season where you get to see, you didn’t really know Barbara Howard and I love that. So just like everybody else is waiting to see what that will be, I’m waiting also because our writers’ room is very tight lipped.”

The Actress Also Discussed ‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Emmy Nominations

Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph

She began, “It feels so good that we have seven Emmy nominations in our sixth season of ‘Abbott Elementary.'” After that, the legendary actress started to reflect on the state of television comedy, saying, “At a time when it is so sad what is happening to television comedy.”

Ralph continued, “But I am so happy that we are in the mix about what is great about comedy on TV. I’m thrilled that we’re going to be celebrating 100 episodes of ‘Abbott Elementary.'”

She added that the upcoming 100th episode of “Abbott” will be her 200th episode of television, highlighting her six-season run on the Brandy Norwood-led “Moesha,” which marked its 30th anniversary in January.

‘Quinta Brunson’ Discusses ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 6

Getty Quinta Brunson

Brunson spoke to Entertainment Weekly in September 2026 ahead of both the sixth season of “Abbott” and the Primetime Emmys, where she’s nominated as both the star of the ABC series and a writer. During the interview, she made honest comments about the show, revealing that she believed that “season 5 felt like the first time where we were, in a lot of ways, doing a filler season.”

Brunson continued, “I think we still did great work, but it felt like we were just kind of meandering. In 6, I really wanted to come in with a more direct energy. Like, ‘I know I want these characters to be here by the end of season 6. I want these major things to happen.’ And having that direction makes it easier to write, and to create compelling work.”

She then said, “That’s why I’m really excited about 6, because we have a lot more direction this time. More purpose.”

The “Abbott Elementary” star added later in the interview, “I’m so excited about season 6 because really, I’m just excited for what we’re cooking. I feel that it’ll be even better because we have more direction this season, and that feels really great.