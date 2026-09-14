How Chris Rock’s Daughter Zahra, 22, is Following in His Footsteps

The entertainment industry has become a family affair for comedian Chris Rock.

Rock stepped behind the camera for his new film, “Misty Green,” which features his daughter, Zahra Rock. The 22-year-old shares the screen with big names such as Anna Kendrick, Adam Driver, and more.

As Zahra forges her own path in the acting world, her famous father is reflecting on the process and how much he truly adored working with her.

Chris Rock Had a Blast Working With His Daughter on ‘Misty Green’

Not every family can work together, but Chris and Zahra Rock have a spectacular relationship. They’ve always held a close bond and are excited to collaborate on more projects. The “Saturday Night Live” alum felt tremendously proud of his daughter’s work ethic on the set of “Misty Green.”

“It was fun to direct her,” the comedian told PEOPLE. “I used to work with my dad a lot. My dad drove a truck…but occasionally I would have to watch somebody tell my dad what to do, and that kind of stuck with me. So it was nice for my daughter to come in this atmosphere where her dad’s the boss.”

After spending decades in the entertainment industry, Chris Rock has wisdom to share with the next generation.

“It’s a real important thing,” the 61-year-old continued. “Just in my own career, I probably asked for permission way more than I had to, partly because my parents worked for people. You just think you need permission to do anything. So my daughter being in this atmosphere is very important to me.”

Though “Misty Green” marks an exciting new chapter in Zahra Rock’s career, this isn’t her first acting credit. She also stars in “Roommates” on Netflix.

Chris Rock and his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, divorced in 2016. Despite the breakup, they’ve been incredibly focused on the well-being of their daughters. They both attended Zahra’s big “Roommates” premiere this spring.

Zahra Learned So Much From her Famous Father

Zahra Rock was equally delighted to work with her father.

“When he offered me the role I was just so excited. I was still in college and I was so excited to be able to get out there and show my stuff,” Zahra shared with PEOPLE. “We’re having a great time and it’s great going to work with him every day.”

The 22-year-old graduated from the University of Southern California with honors and an English degree in Narrative Studies. Both her parents proudly attended her graduation.

While working with her famous father on the set, Zahra confirmed that he shared plenty of valuable tips with her.

“I think it’s be true to yourself, and at least in comedy, humor comes from within. All of that kind of stuff,” the aspiring star continued.

Following the successful collaboration for “Misty Green,” fans look forward to seeing more projects from the father-daughter duo. Without a doubt, there will be plenty more down the line.

“Misty Green” arrives in theaters on October 9, 2026.