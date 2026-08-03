What to Watch on Netflix Right Now (August 3-9)

Netflix kicks off August with a strong lineup of new series, films, and returning titles. Here’s everything coming to the streamer from August 3-9.

What to Watch on Netflix on Monday, August 3:

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Eighth Grade: Cliques. Guys. Cool kids. A socially anxious teen is determined to shed her outsider-looking-in persona during her final week of middle school.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: More than a year after the nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s, Abby (Piper Rubio) seeks to reunite with her animatronic friends as a new wave of vengeful robots awakens.

Spoiler Alert: The sweet and complex love story of a TV journalist and his charming photographer boyfriend unfolds against the backdrop of a heartbreaking diagnosis.

What to Watch on Netflix on Tuesday, August 4:

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Badly in Love (Season 2): School’s back in session in Okinawa as yankiis gather from across Japan. Will they find love and friendship — or will chaos erupt at their seaside campus?

Best Medicine (Season 1): Brilliant and brusque, esteemed doctor Martin Best (Josh Charles) leaves his prestigious career in Boston to become a local practitioner in a coastal village in Maine.

Beyond the Lights: A fast-rising pop star, overwhelmed by fame and the demands of her ruthless stage mother, falls for a cop who comes to her rescue when she needs it most.

The Cocktail Lab (Season 1): From the perfect martini to the ultimate daiquiri, mixologist Joe Gitter breaks down the science behind classic cocktails — and how to make them at home.

What to Watch on Netflix on Wednesday, August 5:

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1670 (Season 3): Obsessed with reclaiming his nobility status, Jan Paweł (Bartłomiej Topa) becomes oblivious to the trouble brewing in his family and among the villagers of Adamczycha.

Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy: In a bold 28-day experiment, comedian Mo Gilligan tours the UK and US on a fried chicken diet to uncover the impact of the craving — and the industry behind it.

Inside The Trustor Scandal: Key insiders revisit the snowballing financial scandal that followed the illegal purchase of a Swedish investment firm in the ’90s — and who exposed it.

Let’s Marry Harry: With help from Alex Cooper (“Call Her Daddy”) and his best friends, can Harry Jowsey (“Perfect Match”) find true love and settle down in marriage?

Soul Surfer: Teen surfer Bethany Hamilton (AnnaSophia Robb) slowly builds the courage to return to competitive surfing after losing her arm in a shark attack. Based on a true story.

One Hundred Years of Solitude (Part 2): In the mythical town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion, and their inescapable past — and fate.

What to Watch on Netflix on Thursday, August 6:

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My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 3): A medical crisis forces Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and the Walters to find a new normal as a risky hobby, unexpected visitors, and evolving romances present new challenges.

Tortilla Soup: Widower Martin (Héctor Elizondo) is a restaurateur with a booming business and three headstrong daughters who leave the house to pursue their individual destinies.

What to Watch on Netflix on Friday, August 7:

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Death Inc. (Season 4): Torregrosa’s future is at stake. Dámaso’s (Carlos Areces) directorial dreams are finally within reach — until Chemi (Diego Martín) emerges as a new contender to run the funeral home.

The Last House: A family mysteriously sealed inside their home must work together to survive dwindling resources and the ominous force keeping them trapped.

Operation Safed Sagar: The Highest Air Force Mission: As the Kargil War erupts between India and Pakistan, the Golden Arrows squadron of the Air Force takes flight on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.

Our Sticky Love: An ambitious prosecutor loses her memory and moves in with a boxing coach who claims to be her boyfriend. Can this sticky situation turn into real love?

Ricky Gervais Alley Cats: Outrageous misadventures run wild as feral cats cause chaos on the streets in this no-holds-barred animated comedy from Ricky Gervais.

What to Watch on Netflix on Saturday, August 8:

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The Ribbon Hero: When the monstrous Nergal devastates her kingdom, Princess Sapphire reawakens as the Ribbon Hero and fights to save her new home from the same dark fate.

What to Watch on Netflix on Sunday, August 9:

Lazareth: In a postapocalyptic world, a woman and her nieces take in a wounded stranger, but his presence threatens their safety and the sanctuary they’ve built.