New Netflix Dark Fantasy Series Has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A brand new show that has just been released on Netflix has climbed the global charts and has already amassed a perfect score of 100% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. “The East Palace” is a Korean-language limited series that is based around a pair of characters who can interact with the dead and are sent to the titular palace in order to solve a supernatural disturbance.

‘The East Palace’ Climbs Global Top 10 Charts

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Since making its debut on July 17, “The East Palace” has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. It currently sits with a critic rating of 100% based on nine reviews, while the user rating is 91%, suggesting this is one of the best shows to hit the streaming service in 2026 so far.

Maddy Casale from Decider states that the show “has enough intrigue, stunning cinematography, and committed worldbuilding to hook viewers on the first episode and immerse you in its twisting tale.”

Meanwhile, David Opie of Metro lauded the series. He wrote, “You are in for a royal treat with this show, which you’ll fly through faster than an attacking gwi-ma.”

The series is also ranked at number two on Netflix’s Global Top 10 of non-English shows and is ranked within the 10 most popular television series on the streaming service right now.

Netflix has invested heavily in Korean content in recent years following the success of “Squid Game” and “The East Palace” is the latest series from South Korea to find a global audience. It can be watched with the original audio and English subtitles or with an English-language dub.

There are a total of eight episodes in the series, with all eight currently available to stream. “The East Palace” stars Nam Joo-hyuk, Roh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo.

Host of New Content Leaving and Joining Netflix in August

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While “The East Palace” is the best piece of new content to join Netflix in terms of reviews in recent weeks, there’s plenty more shows and movies arriving on the streamer in the near future.

The slate of new content coming to Netflix includes the likes of documentary film “Big Chicken: A Fast Food Conspiracy,” Spanish-language drama “One Hundred Years of Solitude — Part 2,” and reality series “Let’s Marry Harry.” All three are due to debut on Netflix on August 5.

Other releases that will be available in August are the latest season of “My Life With the Walter Boys,” “The Last House,” “Alley Cats,” the third season of “Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish,” and “Rory Scovel: The Show Must Go On.”

Meanwhile, the likes of “27 Dresses,” “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” “The Age of Adaline,” “Atonement,” and “Borat” are all set to leave Netflix on August 1. They will join “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Chef,” “Click,” and “Kindergarten Cop,” as well as both “The Father of the Bride” movies.