Netflix Releases New True Crime Drama, and It Scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s proving to be an eventful month over on Netflix, as June sees the triumphant return of Sweet Magnolias and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Well, before these high-profile releases hit the streamer, it rolled out a brand-new limited series that’s scoring well with critics. It’s based on the harrowing story of a father and son in the aftermath of a tragic murder in London, which touches them both in deeply profound ways. So what should you be preparing to add to your queue?

Netflix Debuts ‘The Witness’

Netflix The Witness. (L to R) Jahsaiah Williams as Alex Hanscombe, Jordan Bolger as André Hanscombe, in The Witness. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

True crime fans will likely be drawn to Netflix’s new drama, The Witness. However, fair warning, you may want to have a tissue on hand just in case, as the trauma at the center is absolutely heartbreaking. Here’s the official synopsis of the three-episode series, according to the streaming giant:

“The Witness follows the experiences of Alex and André Hanscombe as they deal with the devastating impact of a brutal act of violence. When Rachel Nickell was murdered on Wimbledon Common in 1992, André became a single parent overnight. Putting his own grief to one side, he made his son Alex — the only eyewitness to the attack — the center of his world. Navigating the unscrupulous media furor and the urgency of an increasingly desperate police investigation, his sole concern became the welfare of his traumatized son. This is the story of how a father and son moved through the aftermath of an unimaginable tragedy, from darkness into light”.

To add more context to this story, per People, back on July 15, 1992, in the Wimbledon Common area of London, 23-year-old mother Rachel Nickell was walking with her 2-year-old son Alex, whom she shared with her romantic partner André Hanscombe. Sadly, the routine walk turned into tragedy when she was stabbed 49 times and left dead, with her son clinging onto her body, unharmed. Her murder wouldn’t officially be solved until 2008.

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Netflix’s ‘The Witness’ Gets Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

As of publication, The Witness has managed to score a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rebecca Nicholson of the Financial Times says of the series, “This is largely a family drama, and a moving one.” Jon O’Brien of The IndieWire noted the show is, “Unshowy, unhurried, and methodical — everything the institution at its heart was not — it’s ultimately less true crime dramatization and more invaluable public service broadcasting.”

Meanwhile, Jack Seale of The Guardian stated, “This look at the shocking 1992 murder of Rachel Nickell bravely gives you the unvarnished tale of her family’s struggles to deal with the tragedy – and the impossibility of coping with a living hell.”

Once again, The Witness is now streaming on Netflix. You’ll need a subscription to the service to watch it.