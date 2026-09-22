Channing Tatum Addresses Intense Online Speculation Involving Former Fiancée Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles

Channing Tatum is putting an end to online speculation. The actor addressed rumors surrounding an alleged burner account that certain people online claim belongs to him. Tatum, 46, was accused of being @bidness_nonya, an Instagram account that left comments against Tatum’s former fiancée Zoë Kravitz, 37, and her current fiancée Harry Styles, 32. Tatum took to Instagram Stories to debunk the notion that he’s controlling the anonymous account to spread lies and accusations against his former partner.

The since-deleted Instagram account had commented on several posts, including Kravitz and Styles. At one point, the account also left a comment saying they were “just here for the hate.” An alleged claim that Tatum followed the account stirred up further rumors of his involvement.

Channing Tatum Finds The Rumors ‘Hilarious’

With @bidness_nonya leaving multiple hateful comments across several posts, other users began treating them as Channing Tatum himself. The online assumption grew so loud that the actor ended up addressing the situation. Tatum likened it to a humorous situation on Instagram Stories, saying he couldn’t even believe he had to deal with it.

“Yo i truly can’t believe yall think this is what I’m doing with my free time,” he said on his Instagram Story, “Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn’t want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum.”

The account in question had been relentless in their activity. Despite accusations of being Tatum himself, @bidness_nonya continued the same pattern. However, the account has since been deactivated, providing online with even more room for speculation.

Tatum had initially not addressed the rumors, but his Instagram Stories post proved the speculation became too intense to ignore. The “Magic Mike” star questioning why he would follow his own burner account is valid, as that would have naturally pointed more fingers at him.

Inside Zoë Kravitz’s Engagements With Channing Tatum And Harry Styles

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Zoë Kravitz’s dating history includes relationships with Ezra Miller in 2010 and Penn Badgley from 2011 to 2013. The actress was in a relationship with actor Karl Glusman from 2016, marrying him in 2019 before they divorced in 2021. Kravitz began dating Tatum while separated from Glusman during divorce proceedings.

Kravitz and Tatum announced their engagement in 2023. Tatum was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he underwent a lengthy divorce process. He and Kravitz collaborated on the latter’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” which was filmed during their relationship. The pair announced their separation in October 2024.

Harry Styles was first linked with Kravitz in August 2025. The pair were engaged within eight months, with PEOPLE confirming the news. The two have kept a low profile, as opposed to either pair’s previous relationships. They have been spotted in multiple places displaying affection, photos of which @bidness_nonya would leave negative comments under.

Tatum has not spoken ill of his relationship with Kravitz since they parted ways. The actor addressing the speculation marks one of the times when celebrities have chosen to debunk rumors personally.