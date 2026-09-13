Dakota Johnson & MGK Spark Dating Rumors in New York (With Some Help From Taylor Swift)

Actress and producer Dakota Johnson and rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Machine Gun Kelly, aka MGK, have sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in New York City.

Per TMZ, Johnson, 36, and MGK, also 36, were snapped exiting a black SUV — and the moment suggested that none other than a certain Taylor Swift had played a significant part in getting the pair together.

Johnson wore an all-black ensemble for the occasion that included a vest and baggy pants. MGK, meanwhile, sported a baseball cap, shades, and a striking denim jacket with a large skeleton emblazoned on the rear.

So what was it about Johnson and MGK’s rendezvouz that suggested Swift had some involvement? Well, the location, for a start.

Dakota Johnson & MGK Walked Into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca Apartment

Getty Dakota Johnson.

After exiting the SVU that took them to their New York City hangout, Dakota Johnson and MGK walked into Taylor Swift’s apartment.

Located in the Tribeca neighborhood in Lower Manhattan, Swift’s apartment is currently empty as the singer is believed to be out of town. The star has seemingly generously allowed Johnson and MGK to use it as they get to know each other better.

TMZ suggest the pair met at Swift’s wedding to football star Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3 this year.

Johnson and Swift are known to be good friends. The latter has spoken openly about how “empathetic” the former is. Just last month, the pals reunited in Los Angeles, California, for a girls night out. The enjoyed an evening at the exclusive members-only Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood.

Swift will be hoping her assistance will result in Johnson finally finding “the one,” as both the actress and MGK have had their fair share of relationship troubles in recent years.

Johnson & MGK’s Relationship Histories

Getty MGK.

Both Dakota Johnson and MGK have endured high-profile relationships ending in recent times.

Johnson’s last breakup was the most recent. She and singer Role Model, 29, ended their relationship in August, less than a year after they first got together.

MGK, of course, was in a four-year relationship with Megan Fox, 40, from 2020 until 2024. They were engaged and have one child together (Saga Blade Fox-Baker, who is 1). The couple previously suffered a miscarriage earlier in their relationship.

The rapper also has another daughter, 17-year-old Casie, from his relationship with his teenage sweetheart Emma Cannon.

Johnson, meanwhile, has previously been linked with the likes of musician Noah Gersh, actor Jordan Masterson, model and singer Matthew Hitt, and Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin. She was in a relationship with the latter for eight years and lived with him in Malibu, California.

We have no idea how serious the relationship between Dakota Johnson and MGK is, or how long it will last. However, we wish them both the very best as they get to know each other. Also, props to Taylor Swift for playing matchmaker. The superstar country music and pop singer clearly wants her friends to be just as happy as she is with Travis Kelce.