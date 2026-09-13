Britney Spears Shares Her Dreams for Motherhood as She Celebrates Her Gorgeous Son, Jayden James, on His Birthday

Britney Spears is a mom to two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. On Saturday, September 12, the “Toxic” singer shared her dreams for motherhood and her love for her boys as she celebrated Jayden’s 20th birthday with a series of loving posts in his honor.

Britney Spears Celebrates Jayden James on His 20th Birthday

Spears posted on Instagram multiple times, but the first was a post that contained two pictures. One showed Jayden as a teenager, and the other showed him as a young child. In the caption, Spears shared her thoughts, writing, “Happy birthday to my handsome young boy oh dear lord we have this beautiful thing called life in front of us, it’s such a beautiful delicate thing. I hope I can be the best mommy in the world every day of ur life!!!!”

She later posted the same childhood photo on Instagram, and then another throwback photo of herself with both of her sons. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy early B-day to u as well …. please stop working out so much because your muscles r starting to scare me …. JK! Well. I’m so proud of the young man you have become. P.S. This was in London, strolling in the park …. Preston absolutely loved London!!!”

Jayden was born on September 12, 2006, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is the youngest of Spears’ two sons, and his brother Sean Preston was born just one year earlier on September 14, 2005, in Santa Monica, California.

Britney Spears’ Gorgeous Sons Reveal Plans for the Future

Spears and Federline’s children grew up with their father and away from the spotlight; now that they are adults, they have been embracing the limelight more. Jayden is a model, and on August 12, he made a rare public appearance at a MAC Cosmetics Party in Los Angeles.

Jayden made his Paris Fashion Week modeling debut when he and his brother walked the runway for Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 in June. In May, he made his first public appearance in 11 years for the Dior Cruise 2027 runway in Los Angeles, InStyle reports.

Spears has been trying to show her support for her sons and be there for them, which Jayden revealed in an interview with Vogue. “She sent us flowers to our hotel as a good luck thing, and called and texted us so many times. It was good to have that and to carry that with us before we went out there,” he said of their mom’s support ahead of Paris Fashion Week. “I feel like she knew we had it. She was like, ‘Yeah, you guys are my sons. You’ve got this.’”

In the interview, Jayden also shared their goals for the future, and while he and his brother are clearly interested in modeling, it is not their main career goal. “Preston and I are trying to do music and other things,” he said, which means they intend to follow in their famous mother’s footsteps.