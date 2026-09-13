James Bond Screenwriter Seemingly Confirms Next 007 Has Been Cast

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that 2021’s “No Time to Die” would be his final outing as James Bond, the names of numerous British actors have been floated as being next in line to portray the iconic British super spy.

While rumors have been circulating for years, someone close to the production has seemingly confirmed that producers have chosen the next 007.

Steven Knight Hints He Knows Who’ll Play Bond

With Denis Villeneuve onboard to direct and “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight tapped to write the screenplay, the latter gave a recent interview that implied that an actor had already been cast.

While interviewed for BBC Radio 4’s “Today,” Knight was asked the inevitable question about who’d be playing the next Bond.

Knight offered a diplomatic non-answer. “I cannot speak about this subject. Much as I would dearly love to,” he said.

“Today” host Anna Foster, however, wasn’t satisfied with that response. “Presumably you know who it is when you’re writing it. Does that make a difference?” she asked.

“It does make life a little bit easier if you know who that person is,” Knight said, a response that implied he knew who’d be playing Bond.

He added, “but also you have to write the character, not the actor,”

When she continued to press him, Knight responded with a laugh, “I refer you to my previous answer.”

The Screenplay Has Been Completed

Speaking with Zoe Ball on the U.K.’s Greatest Hits Radio, Knight was asked if he’d completed the first draft of the script.

“I’m nodding silently,” Knight said, as reported by Variety, adding that writing the upcoming film’s screenplay was “more than bucket list,” and he was “doing my duty for king and country by taking this thing on.”

Added Knight: “I’m absolutely loving doing it. It’s an honor to be asked. And believe it’s going to be so good. I really do believe it’s going to be amazing.”

Gary Oldman Sparked a Rumor

While promoting the upcoming season of “Slow Horses,” star Gary Oldman appeared on Canadian TV’s “The Morning Show.”

During that appearance, Oldman addressed the long-standing scuttlebutt that his “Slow Horses” co-star Jack Lowden was in the running to play 007.

“It’s been rumored that [Lowden] is on the shortlist.” Oldman said, as reported by Variety.

“We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we?” Oldman continued.

“Because they have picked him,” he added, insisting he knew that a casting decision had been made.

“They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

The Studio Is Keeping Mum

The 26th official James Bond movie (the 28th when counting the 1967 spoof “Casino Royale” and 1983’s Sean Connery-starring unofficial entry “Never Say Never Again”) is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

In an earlier statement, the studio refused to comment on casting rumors, insisting that an official annoucement would be made at the appropriate time.

“The search for the next James Bond is underway,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement back in May. “While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.”