Hallmark Star Lori Loughlin Teases ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 14 & Vulnerably Opens Up About Her Return to the Channel

Much-loved actress Lori Loughlin has teased a very intriguing and somewhat different “When Calls the Heart” season 14 and vulnerably opened up about her emotional return to Hallmark after seven years away.

Loughlin, 62, returned to the popular series in Season 13 and is back for six episodes of Season 14. She is also returning to the “Garage Sale Mysteries” franchise for the channel.

In a chat with Parade, Loughlin, spoke about her new movie “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” and what fans of “When Calls the Heart” can expect from season 14.

Lori Loughlin Feels Like ‘No Time Has Passed’ Since She Last Appeared on Hallmark

Getty Lori Loughlin.

In her chat with Parade, Lori Loughlin told the popular outlet that she couldn’t be happier to return to Hallmark.

The actress said, “It’s been seven years since I’ve worked on either of these projects, which is a long time. But in many ways, it feels like no time has passed, and that I’ve never left because of the joy of reuniting with friends and castmates.”

Of her return to Hope Valley, where she’ll reprise her iconic role as Abigail Stanton in “Where the Heart Is,” Loughlin said of the cast, “I really feel that they are my friends and family. We spend a lot of time together trying to make some fun television and entertain people, but it’s great to do it with people who you love and adore, who make you laugh, you know, and are talented and bring their talent and ideas and collaboration to the projects.”

She added that stepping back into Stanton’s shoes was like riding a bike, saying, “Honestly, once I put on the costume, I was back in that western town and feeling like Abigail. I really liked how they brought me back at the end of Season 13. And I have had the most delightful scenes to play in Season 14. It has been an absolute joy.”

As for what fans can expect of season 14, Loughlin says it has a bit of everything. She says, “It’s a well-rounded season. We definitely have some romantic aspects, some dramatic moments, and some touch-and-go moments. And then we have some really fun and funny episodes where the cast is just letting their hair down and having fun as a community, and being silly. They’ve touched on everything this season.”

It undoubtedly sounds very exciting.

Loughlin Explained Why She Liked the Sound of ‘Garage Sale Mysteries’

Lori Loughlin has already appeared in 16 “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies, which initially ran from 2013 to 2019.

Now that she’s stepping back into her role as Jennifer Shannon in the series, she explained to Parade that it was her mother who initially drew her to it.

Loughlin said, “My mother loves mysteries. It’s her favorite thing in the world. I remember my agent telling me about the first film and thinking I was going to pass. But I read it and thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, my mother would love this movie. This is right up her alley.'”

The star also says she’s quite the amateur detective herself, which was another attraction for her. She says, “I’m really good at uncovering stuff. I find all of that stuff. I just have a knack for uncovering and getting to the bottom of things.”

It’ll be fantastic seeing Loughlin putting those skills into practice as Shannon once again.

Loughlin Has Kept Busy During Her Hallmark Hiatus

Getty Lori Loughlin.

During her seven year absence from Hallmark, Lori Loughlin has kept herself very busy with other acting work.

Her credits since 2019 include two Great American Family movies (2023’s “Fall Into Winter” and “Blessings of Christmas”), an episode of the Peacock stoner comedy series “Ted” (albeit merely in archival footage), an episode of the iconic HBO sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and a recurring role as Lieutenant Bishop in the Amazon Prime Video police procedural series “On Call.”

We can’t wait to see Lori Loughlin’s return to the Hallmark Channel. “Garage Sale Mysteries: Murder Takes the Stage” premieres on Saturday, September 19, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central) and streams the next day on Hallmark+. Season 14 of “When Calls the Heart” will premiere sometime in 2027, so keep your eyes peeled for the specific date.

Lori Loughlin’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.