Susan Lucci’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Video Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Susan Lucci, 79, is proving once again why she will always be the undisputed queen of daytime television.

The “All My Children” legend recently gave fans a peek into a recent glam moment in a new behind-the-scenes video. The clip has her followers doing a double take over her completely ageless look.

Susan Lucci Shared One of Her Most Glamorous Looks Yet

If there’s one thing Susan Lucci knows how to do, it’s command a room, or a camera. The soap opera icon recently took to social media to share a candid behind-the-scenes clip her preparation for the Venice Masked Ball, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

At an age when most stars step back from the spotlight, Lucci looks effortlessly luminous, reminding everyone why she’s been a household name for decades.

The 79-year-old actress posted to her official Instagram account, sharing a rare look inside her preparation for the high-fashion event. She turned heads in a stunning, high-fashion ensemble that her stylist, Michael Robinson, put together.

She caption the video, “A little sneak peak: Behind the scenes moment with my stylist and friend Michael! Preparing for the Venice Masked Ball.”

Fans were awestruck at how stunning Lucci looked. They shared their remarks in the post’s comments section.

“Fun! You are amazing!!! When I look at that gown, I see Erika. However, Susan, you are a sweetheart. Erica was not always so sweet Lol! I’m just happy that you are enjoying life,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Wow , the Queen La Lucci , proving age is but a number.”

“Still looking like an Erica Kane Barbie – you are a living doll!” exclaimed a third Instagram user of the former DWTS contestant.

“Is it me, or is Susan Lucci aging backwards??? Gorgeous and graceful!!!” penned a fourth admirer.

Susan Lucci Said She Felt Like ‘Cinderella’

In a separate Instagram post, Susan Lucci showed her finished ensemble as she attended the glamorous event.

“I felt like Cinderella at the masked ball in Venice yesterday!” the Lifetime star declared.

Along with her stunning ensemble, which included a sparkling silver gown with matching heels and purse, the actress donned an elaborate black mask. The head-turning accessory added an extra layer of mystery and classic soap-worthy drama to her already glamorous look.

The lavish masquerade ensemble is far from a one-off moment; it’s simply the latest entry in Lucci’s decades-long masterclass in high-fashion dressing. Whether sweeping down a Daytime Emmy red carpet in curve-hugging couture, making a front-row statement at New York Fashion Week, or stepping out for a high-profile charity gala, the soap icon has built a legendary reputation for never missing the mark.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for American Heart Association

The actress’s signature style is a mix of bold silhouettes, dramatic tailoring, and dazzling embellishments. She continues to prove that true personal style only grows more iconic with time.

For Susan Lucci, high fashion has always been more than just a wardrobe choice. It remains an extension of her signature star power. By consistently leaning into high-octane glamour rather than chasing fleeting trends, she remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring and effortless style icons.