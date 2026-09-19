Jessica Alba, 45, Steps Out for Dinner In Eye-Catching Lingerie

Jessica Alba, 45, has been a famous figure for years thanks to appearances on popular shows, like “The Secret World of Alex Mack” (1994) and “Dark Angel” (2000–2002), as well as in movies such as “Never Been Kissed” (1999), “Honey” (2003) and Marvel’s 2005 film “Fantastic Four.” That’s not to mention the fact that she’s set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming reboot of “13 Going on 30.”

At the same time, Alba can easily create a buzz among her fans with her fashion-related choices. That’s what she’s just done once again when she shared photos of herself wearing a rather eye-catching item that’s both incredibly fabulous and undeniably fashionable.

Jessica Spent a Night Out In a Nightie

Getty Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba

On Sunday, September 13, Alba spent a night out in an eye-catching nightie while spending time with her boyfriend, Danny Ramirez.

Getty Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba

She also hung out with other attendees of the event at Bar CC hosted by Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves for NYC’s Big Tennis Weekend.

Getty Becky G, Ana Amelia Batlle, Marcello Hernández, Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba

“NYC after hours,” Alba wrote in the caption of a post that she popped up onto Instagram on Friday, September 18. The actress also used tags to break down her entire look for the outing, noting that the pro responsible for her sleek hairstyle was Brittney Conkle, who often teams up with the chic celeb. As for Alba’s makeup, that was the work of Mark De Los Reyes.

Beyond that, Alba’s ensemble included a Fendi bag and shoes from Chanel, as well as a striking dress from Fleur du Mal. In fact, the brand shared a photo of the star in the piece and added a caption, writing, “Spotted at NYFW 🖤 #fleurfatale @jessicaalba wears our Juliet Lace Mini Slip in Black while out for NYFW”

The Juliet Lace Mini Slip ($348 USD) is “made from luxe silk charmeuse with lace appliqué detailing and adjustable straps,” Fleur du Mal explains, while adding, “Take it from bar to bedroom with your favorite Essentials panty.”

Other Stars Can Be Seen in Fleur du Mal

While Alba certainly stood out in her dress from Fleur du Mal, she’s far from the only star who wears the brand.

In fact, Fleur du Mal just shared an Instagram post showing Lili Reinhart wearing the same Juliet Lace Mini Slip that Alba was seen in; however, the “Riverdale” actress opted for one in Cocoa Plum.

Beyond that, Elle Fanning showed up at New York Fashion Week in a beret, animal-print coat and the brand’s Lace Seduce U-Plunge Bra in Black and certainly looked fabulous while doing so.

You can also check out actress Grace Van Patten in the brand’s “Vegan Leather Triangle Bra while in New York for Fashion Week,” according to another social media post from Fleur du Mal.

Although you might not have realized it, you may have seen Dua Lipa show her love for the brand during her recent Labor Day getaway, which saw her wearing the Lily Embroidery Plunge Demi Bra in Leopard Lily… and performing a headstand on a paddleboard.

If Fleur du Mal is new to you and you’re intrigued by what you’ve seen, then you’ll be interested to know that, according to the website, the brand, which was founded by Jennifer Zuccarini, “creates lingerie, ready-to-wear, and swim designed to be seen,” as well as “[p]ieces that blur the line between what’s worn underneath and what’s meant to be shown.”