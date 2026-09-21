Andrew Walker Shows Off His Swoon-Worthy & Super-Muscular Body During Shirtless Workout

Andrew Walker is known as one of the kings of Hallmark thanks to the fact that he charms viewers with his onscreen roles. However, offscreen, he’s just as swoon-worthy. Want proof? Just check out his new video, which shows him working out (shirtless, no less) and toning his super-fit body.

Andrew Knows Fans Want to See More of His Workouts

If you happened to miss it, Walker shared an Instagram video on Sunday, September 20, and included a caption, saying, “A lot of you have been asking to see more of my workouts and what my routine looks like, so here’s a little look at what goes into it: from the workout itself to how I recover afterwards.”

“I’d love to share more of this side of my life with you guys,” he continued, before asking, “What do you want to see more of? Workouts, recovery, nutrition, daily routines, or health and wellness in general?”

He then popped in a trio of hashtags, adding, “#workout #exercise #wellness”

As for the video, it started with the actor talking directly to the camera, telling his fans and followers, “So, for those of you that know me, you know that I like to work out. There might be some misconceptions, though, because I don’t work out for an hour and a half anymore. You know, I used to go to the gym for two hours.”

Going on to explain that, these days, he likes to get in exercise “as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he noted that’s why he puts the Peloton Strength and Conditioning app to good use before making a healthy smoothie.

He also offered encouragement to those watching, saying, “If I can do it, you can do it too.”

Walker could then be seen working out alongside his wife, Cassandra Troy — and if you weren’t aware, exercise had a part in how this couple first met.

Andrew Met His Wife at a Gym Where She Worked

While Walker’s new video shows him working out with his equally fit wife, this is nothing new for the physically powerful pair. In fact, their dedication to exercise is what led them to find each other back in 2004.

That’s when Troy was employed to handle the front desk at a gym in Montreal, which is also where Walker’s dad was a member. When the actor was visiting the Canadian city during a trip home to where he was born and raised while living in Los Angeles, he popped into the gym to get in some exercise. That’s when he met Troy.

After Walker asked Troy out multiple times, she finally said yes, and they started to spend time together. As they got to know each other during the first few days after meeting, they decided to indulge in something active — as seems to be their nature — and while talking to the couple told The Creative Couples Podcast in 2021, Troy recalled, “We went on a hiking trip to Mont-Tremblant together. We both said we loved each other after five days, and that was 18 years ago.”