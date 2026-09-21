Hallmark Hunk Leaves Sophia Bush Speechless & ‘One Tree Hill’ Fans Screaming in Epic Moment

Hallmark star Robert Buckley left his good friend Sophia Bush speechless and fans screaming at the “One Tree Hill” convention over the weekend. Several “One Tree Hill” stars were on hand for the Ravens basketball game and the Clothes Over Bros fashion show. It was the latter where Buckley shined with an epic nod to the hit teen drama.

Robert Buckley Has Sophia Bush and ‘One Tree Hill’ Fans Freaking Out

During the Clothes Over Bros fashion show fan event, which Bush and Daphne Zuniga hosted. Bush played Brooke on “One Tree Hill” while Zuniga came in for the later seasons to play her mom, Victoria.

Friends With Benefits hosted the annual “One Tree Hill” weekend and posted an epic moment from the fashion show. Bush is front and center by the runway with Zuniga by her side.

Suddenly, Bush can’t stop smiling, and the camera pans to Buckley strutting his stuff on the runway in jeans and a black puffer jacket. Buckley walking the runway appears not to be something Bush expected, by her reaction.

Once he reached the end of the runway, Buckley ripped off his jacket to unveil a white tank top that says “Zero Is Still Not A Size” on the front and “RIP Dan Scott” on the back. As he walked back down the runway, Buckley blew Bush a kiss as she covered her mouth in shock.

Bush may have been speechless, but Zuniga was helping lead the charge of screaming fans at Buckley, paying homage to an iconic “One Tree Hill” moment and character. Fans will recall that at one of Brooke’s fashion shows, her assistant, Millie (Lisa Goldstein), wore a leather skirt and a tank top that read, “Zero Is Not A Size.”

Dan Scott, played by the talented Paul Johansson, was the iconic villain of “One Tree Hill” who didn’t make it to the end of the series but did go out a hero. In the comments section of the social media post, Buckley wrote, “Guess who’s been watching Drag Race,” while his former co-star Bethany Joy Lenz wrote, “ROB!! I’m dead 😵.”

Hallmark Hunk Robert Buckley’s New Movie ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

Along with leaving his mark on the “One Tree Hill” convention, Buckley has become one of Hallmark’s most beloved leading men. In fact, his new movie “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” helps kick off the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas event.

It’s the third film in Hallmark’s partnership with the NFL. The movie recently wrapped filming, with a major cast announcement revealed after filming ended.

In the movie, Buckley plays Matt, a Chicago firefighter, whose grandmother, Darlene, becomes the focus of a news story as she gears up for her 500th Chicago Bears game. The reporter, Avery, assigned to interview Darlene, knows very little about football, so Darlene suggests Matt take Avery on a tour of Chicago and show her what it means to be part of Bears nation.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” also stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Barbara Alyn Woods, and Khary Payton. It premieres on Saturday, October 17, at 8/7c on Hallmark.