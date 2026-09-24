Netflix Confirms Return of Keira Knightley Spy Thriller With Sneak Peek At Explosive New Season: Watch

One of Netflix‘s most buzzworthy shows is returning with a second season that promises to up the ante.

On Thursday, September 24, the streamer announced the return of “Black Doves,” the espionage thriller starring Keira Knightley as a spy working for a mysterious covert organization.

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It’s been awhile since viewers last saw Knightley as super-spy Helen Webb, given that the first season arrived back in December 2024.

“Helen is still betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert organization she serves: the Black Doves. But after the misadventures of last Christmas, and with her husband Wallace (Andrew Buchan), preparing to become Prime Minister, she is walking a more treacherous line than ever,” reads the Season 2 logline.

“As Helen’s enigmatic handler, Mrs Reed (Sarah Lancashire) is ensnared in a ruthless plot to undermine her position in the Black Doves, Helen is reunited with her best friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw),” the logline continues. “The once high-end triggerman is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits. As they search for answers, loyalties are weaponized, trust is shattered, and the fight to protect the people they love could cost everything. With all the explosive wit of Series 1, Helen and Sam’s mission leads them back to old friends and enemies, through the dark decisions and painful sacrifices of their pasts, and right to the heart of the Black Doves.”

An All-Star Cast

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Keira Knightley is joined by an all-star supporing cast.

“Black Doves” also features Ben Whishaw (“This Is Going to Hurt” ), Sarah Lancashire (“Happy Valley,” “Julia”), Andrew Buchan (“Code of Silence,” “Apartment 7A”), Kathryn Hunter (“Ann Droid,” “Ladies First,” “Poor Things”), Ella Lily Hyland (“Towards Zero,” “Fifteen Love”), Gabrielle Creevy (“Amadeus,” “The Guest”), Agnes O’Casey (“Star City,” “Lies We Tell”), Ambika Mod (“One Day,” “This Is Going To Hurt”), Babou Ceesay (“Alien Earth,” “Free Fire”), Sam Riley (“Islands,” “Mint”), Neve Campbell (“Scream,” “The Lincoln Lawyer”), Sylvia Hoeks (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Ride or Die”), Goran Kostic (“Canary Black,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp”) and Samuel Barnett (“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency”).

Together Again

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“She’s literally the spy at the heart of government, so she’s kind of reached the pinnacle of where she can get to,” series creator, writer and executive producer Joe Barton tells Tudum of the upcoming season.

“But at the same time as that happens, her handler, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), goes missing. So Helen’s in this very precarious situation, suddenly, and without her professional ally,” he continues.

Meanwhile, Sam (Ben Whishaw), has hit the skids. “He’s at a low point because he’s in some legal trouble and is in a kind of Faustian pact with this mysterious man who gets him out of prison,” explains Barton.

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Despite their vastly different paths, circumstances force these two friends back together as they grapple with the dark forces behind Reed’s disappearance.

“They accept each other for who they are a little bit more, flaws and all,” Barton adds. “They do really care for each other.”

The second season of “Black Doves” will debut November 5 on Netflix.