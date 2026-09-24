Kyle Cooke Makes His Feelings About West Wilson’s New Reality Show Very Clear

While Bravo fans won’t be seeing West Wilson partying in the Hamptons after leaving “Summer House” ahead of season 11, they did recently learn that his time on reality TV isn’t quite over. According to Deadline, Wilson will be a contestant on Netflix’s “Million Dollar Secret” season three, which is slated to return next year.

Wilson’s casting on the show comes after he was dubbed Bravo’s latest reality TV villain following his shocking romance with co-star Amanda Batula. The pair’s relationship revelation earlier this year reportedly came as a shock to their “Summer House” castmates, including Batula’s estranged husband Kyle Cooke and Ciara Miller, who briefly dated Wilson.

After news broke that Wilson is officially joining the season 3 cast, Cooke appeared to have some thoughts, and his response was anything but a “wish you well” or congratulatory message.

Kyle Cooke Appears to Take a Jab at West Wilson After ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Casting

Getty West Wilson, Jesse Solomon, Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke attend The PEOPLE interview with The Boys of Bravo’s “Summer House” as they discuss the season nine premiere at the Dotdash Meredith Auditorium on February 12, 2025 in New York City.

“Summer House” star Kyle Cooke won’t be rooting for his former co-star, West Wilson, after it was announced that he would be competing in Netflix’s “Million Dollar Secret.” In fact, Cooke took to Threads after the cast of season 3 was revealed to share his honest thoughts on Wilson’s involvement.

According to RealityBlurb, Cooke wrote on Thursday, September 24, “Million dollar mistake,” appearing to take a dig at his former “Summer House” co-star, who is now dating his estranged wife, Amanda Batula. Both Wilson and Batula confirmed their romance in March, just two months after she and Cooke shared their own joint statement on Instagram announcing their separation.

Wilson made his debut on “Summer House” in season 8 and quickly befriended his housemates. After his and Batula’s surprise romance became public, they both announced that they were not returning to the show’s upcoming eleventh season.

According to Deadline, “Million Dollar Secret” will see Wilson and other notable reality stars, athletes, and actors live in a mansion, where they will try to “outwit their competition and identify the recipient of a million dollars hiding among them.” The game begins with each contestant finding a box in their room, but only one will contain $1 million, and they get to keep the money as long as they are able to keep it a secret from their peers.

Cooke & Lindsay Hubbard Tease ‘Fun’ ‘Summer House’ Season Without Wilson & Batula

Getty Kiki Monique, Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke and Dorinda Medley attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City.

While fans won’t see Wilson and Batula back in the Hamptons for season 11 of “Summer House,” the cast members that are returning for another season of drama, parties, and hopefully a few romantic connections are already teasing that the upcoming season could be their best one yet.

Appearing on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, September 22, Lindsay Hubbard described the new season as “fun” and teased she had herself a “hot girl summer” that’s continuing to this day.

“[It’s] one of the best summers we’ve had in a lot of recent years. We have a new house. Everyone was single. And we have a lot of fun,” she said, adding that fans will get to see more of her single life. “I definitely had a hot girl summer. And Andy, I’m having a hot girl fall.”

After the season wrapped filming in early September, Cooke told his followers on Instagram Stories, “Can’t tell you how lucky and fortunate I feel to have been able to come back and film and make the most of the summer,” he said. “This one was special. I think you guys have a lot to look forward to.”

For the new season, Hubbard and Cooke will be joined by returning housemates Mia Calabrese, Ciara Miller, Jesse Solomon, Carl Radke, Bailey Taylor, and KJ Dillard. Fans can expect season 11 to air sometime in 2027.