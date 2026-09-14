Bravo Fan Seth Rogen Explains His Photo With ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson

Seth Rogen is a massive Bravo fan, but many Bravo fans questioned why he was posing for a selfie with controversial “Summer House” star West Wilson backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys. Wilson presented that night while Rogen’s “The Studio” was nominated and took home several awards.

Fans did finally get an explanation from Rogen about his decision to pose for a photo with Wilson, with the actor defending his decision and explaining why he didn’t view the “Summer House” star’s controversy as a major issue.

Seth Rogen Defends Taking a Photo With Controversial ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson

Getty Seth Rogen attends the TIFF Tribute Awards during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Fairmont Royal York on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

At a red carpet event, Seth Rogen was finally asked the question Bravo fans had been dying to know the answer to: Why did he take a photo with “Summer House” star West Wilson? When E! News asked him if that meant “we had forgiven him for the ‘Summer House’ scandal,” the actor defended the photo op and explained why he had no problem posing with Wilson.

“Just because I take a picture with a reality star, I do not condone their actions,” he began. “I view these people as characters on a TV show I like, and I don’t always agree with what they’re doing. But most appreciate the fact that I like the show.”

He continued, “That being said, there are some reality people I would not take a picture with at all. But I don’t know, I was in a good mood at that moment. I was excited to see him. But no, I don’t know, of all the controversies swirling around reality TV these days, theirs is pretty minor, I would argue.”

Of course, the comment section of E! News’ post didn’t necessarily agree with Rogen’s take on the situation, with many making it clear that they didn’t see Wilson’s actions as minor. However, Rogen is a massive Bravo fan and once shared that he gets more starstruck by Bravo celebrities than Hollywood’s most famous stars, so we can certainly forgive him.

Wilson Won’t Return to ‘Summer House’ Season 11

Bravo Andy Cohen poses with the “Summer House” Season 10 cast.

“Summer House” fans won’t be seeing Wilson back on their screens as the show returns for season 11. In a TikTok in June, Wilson acknowledged he was out as rumors swirled about his exit, stating, “I wanted to tell it on my own but that [exit rumor] is true. In [Bravo’s] defense, I don’t think it would have been a fun summer.”

As fans know, Wilson’s departure comes after he and his co-star Amanda Batula confirmed a romantic relationship in late March after growing online speculation and rumors. Part of their joint statement read, “We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.”

Their romance confirmation came just two months after Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their separation following four years of marriage in January. Not only did Wilson and Batula’s romance blindside their “Summer House” cast, but put an end to Batula’s friendship with Ciara Miller, with whom Wilson had briefly dated.

Although Wilson and Batula will not be back on “Summer House,” Miller is confirmed to return. The cast also includes Kyle Cooke, Jesse Solomon, Bailey Taylor, KJ Dillard, Lindsay Hubbard, Mia Calabrese, and Carl Radke.