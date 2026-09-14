‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Returns Without Kody & Robyn Brown

As TLC prepares for the upcoming fall TV season, new teasers for “Sister Wives” have absolutely shocked fans.

Viewers met the Brown family in 2010. In the beginning, the five adults wanted to showcase the benefits of living polygamy. After years of internalized unhappiness, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown all opted to leave the lifestyle and forge paths of their own.

When “Sister Wives” season 21 returns, fans will see the ex wives exploring new avenues. However, Kody and Robyn Brown will not have any storylines this year. After 16 years on the show, the couple officially parted ways with “Sister Wives.”

‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 Trailers Confirm Kody & Robyn’s Exits

“A season of #SisterWives unlike any other 👀! Big changes are coming. Don’t miss the premiere Sunday, October 4 at 10P,” the official TLC Instagram account teased.

The beginning of the trailer reveals Meri, Janelle, and Christine sitting down to film confessionals. All three women beam from ear to ear, excited to be filming again. However, this season comes with a massive twist.

“There have been a few changes recently. Kinda some big ones,” Meri shared.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how to process it all, to be honest,” Christine admitted.

“Kody and Robyn are no longer filming with us anymore,” Janelle revealed the big news. Christine added that she hadn’t seen Kody since his public apology following the family breakdown.

“There’s been no contact since and he very publicly torpedoed my character afterwards,” Janelle continued, referencing Kody’s statements about the Coyote Pass sale.

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Even though Kody and Robyn Brown exited “Sister Wives,” that doesn’t mean the family drama departed with them. During the teaser, Meri revealed she’s very much still on uncomfortable terms with Janelle and Christine.

“Meeting with Janelle and Christine today is slightly awkward. I made it clear I don’t wanna be in some ‘ex wives’ club,” Meri admits.

“It’s hard when you burn a bridge to go back over and cross it again,” Christine quips at the end of the trailer.

Fans React to the Bombshell News

In general, “Sister Wives” viewers expressed excitement over the cast exits. Kody and Robyn Brown have been an integral part of the show since season 1, but they never seemed to earn any favor with fans. Viewers have been asking for a show centered on the ex wives for years.

“I’m hoping the 3 of them can speak more openly about things now!!” one viewer wrote in the comments.

“My jaw did actually drop hahaha,” another added.

However, other fans thought TLC might still bring the couple back in another capacity. After all, the ex-wives merely stated that Kody and Robyn wouldn’t film with them anymore. They didn’t say they wouldn’t film at all.

“I think this is a play on words. They won’t film with them but they will be filming separately. I don’t for a second believe those two would give up ‘Sister Wives,’ 💰” another viewer pointed out.

Ultimately, fans will need to tune in during the fall premiere to get the full story. This season will certainly be one to remember.

Catch the “Sister Wives” season 21 premiere at 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 4 on TLC.