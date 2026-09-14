‘Big Brother 28’ Yash Wins HOH After Secret Vote Flip Sends Angela Home

Yash has taken control of “Big Brother 28” after a dramatic eviction left several houseguests questioning where they stand.

Angela Murray was evicted after Yash and Taylor secretly agreed to vote against her, saving Dee Valladares instead. The move left Barrett and Melody outside the plan and scrambling to understand the new structure of the house.

Then, Yash added another major competition victory to his resume.

During RHAP’s Sept. 11 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Matt broke down the fallout from Angela’s eviction and Yash’s victory in a marathon Head of Household competition. His win puts him in power at a particularly important moment, with a double eviction approaching and trust throughout the house at a low point.

Yash and Taylor Secretly Flip the Vote Against Angela

Angela’s eviction came after Yash and Taylor quietly committed to keeping Dee.

According to Armstrong and Matt, the pair discussed placing blame for the broken “ceasefire” on Drew rather than revealing their own role in changing the vote.

The plan caught Barrett and Melody off guard. Both were left processing the result after being excluded from the conversations that ultimately determined Angela’s fate.

The vote also changed the Icons’ position in the game.

Armstrong explained that the group took a gamble with the week’s shifting votes and lost some of its influence when Angela left instead of Dee.

Dee’s close friendship with Angela made the result particularly emotional, even as keeping Dee created new strategic possibilities for the remaining players.

Paramount Angela Murray, Rick Devens, and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Yash Wins Another ‘Big Brother 28’ Competition

Yash followed the vote flip by winning the next HOH competition after a lengthy battle.

The victory gives him immediate control over nominations, but it also adds to a competition resume that has become increasingly difficult for the other houseguests to ignore.

Armstrong and Matt discussed how Yash’s win changes the calculations heading into the double eviction. Players now have to consider not only his relationships but also his growing ability to secure his own safety through competitions.

His previous bribe deal with Dee and Rick Devens adds another complication.

According to the recap, Yash spent significant time preparing how he would explain the deal as questions continued about its impact on the game.

Double Eviction Raises the Stakes

Yash’s HOH comes as the remaining houseguests prepare for a double eviction, giving everyone less time to repair damaged relationships or establish new ones.

Dee and Devens remain important pieces of Yash’s plans following Angela’s departure, while Barrett and Melody have new reasons to question where they fit.

Drew’s position is also uncertain after Yash and Taylor considered using him as cover for their decision to abandon the ceasefire.

The vote against Angela demonstrated how quickly agreements can collapse when players see an opportunity to improve their position.

Now Yash has gone from helping engineer a secret flip to controlling the next round of nominations.

With the double eviction approaching and several relationships damaged by the vote, his latest HOH could determine which side of the fractured “Big Brother 28” house gains control of the endgame.